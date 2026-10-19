Saudi Arabia Ends Emergency Alerts in Southern Regions
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense lifted danger warnings for the southwestern city of Najran and the south-central governorate of As-Sulayyil on Sunday, announcing shortly after the alerts were issued that the threat in both locations had passed.
The initial warnings were distributed through the kingdom's National Early Warning Platform, advising residents to follow official safety instructions.
Subsequent notifications confirmed that the immediate danger had ended, while authorities urged people to continue observing precautionary measures and refrain from gathering at affected locations or recording the incidents.
Officials did not specify what prompted the alerts or confirm whether any incoming projectiles had been intercepted.
The Civil Defense also cautioned the public that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.”
The warnings come amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi movement, which has launched missile and drone attacks against the kingdom.
Saudi authorities have issued multiple emergency alerts for areas in the country's south and southwest in recent days as the security situation has intensified.
The initial warnings were distributed through the kingdom's National Early Warning Platform, advising residents to follow official safety instructions.
Subsequent notifications confirmed that the immediate danger had ended, while authorities urged people to continue observing precautionary measures and refrain from gathering at affected locations or recording the incidents.
Officials did not specify what prompted the alerts or confirm whether any incoming projectiles had been intercepted.
The Civil Defense also cautioned the public that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.”
The warnings come amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi movement, which has launched missile and drone attacks against the kingdom.
Saudi authorities have issued multiple emergency alerts for areas in the country's south and southwest in recent days as the security situation has intensified.
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