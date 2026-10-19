EU, Canada Slam Attacks by Israeli Settlers in Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) The European Union and Canada have condemned recent attacks by violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, including incidents targeting European diplomatic representatives, calling for accountability and measures to prevent further violence.
In a statement on Sunday, the EU's diplomatic service acknowledged that several Israeli representatives had also denounced the incidents but stressed the need for concrete action to address the violence.
“The EU strongly condemns the latest attacks by violent settlers in the West Bank, including on European diplomats,” the statement said.
The bloc called for “full accountability as well as effective measures to prevent continued acts of violence and violent harassment against Palestinians, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as against journalists.”
The EU also urged Israel to respect its obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law and to stop expanding settlements considered illegal under international law.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand also criticized the incident in Taybeh, describing the “unacceptable attack in Taybeh is part of a broader pattern of settler violence that threatens Palestinian communities and weakens efforts toward peace.”
“Canada joins the European Union and our European allies in condemning the latest attack in the West Bank by violent settlers, including on diplomats from Belgium, France, and Poland,” she added.
In a statement on Sunday, the EU's diplomatic service acknowledged that several Israeli representatives had also denounced the incidents but stressed the need for concrete action to address the violence.
“The EU strongly condemns the latest attacks by violent settlers in the West Bank, including on European diplomats,” the statement said.
The bloc called for “full accountability as well as effective measures to prevent continued acts of violence and violent harassment against Palestinians, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as against journalists.”
The EU also urged Israel to respect its obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law and to stop expanding settlements considered illegal under international law.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand also criticized the incident in Taybeh, describing the “unacceptable attack in Taybeh is part of a broader pattern of settler violence that threatens Palestinian communities and weakens efforts toward peace.”
“Canada joins the European Union and our European allies in condemning the latest attack in the West Bank by violent settlers, including on diplomats from Belgium, France, and Poland,” she added.
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