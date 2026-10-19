Belgium Arrests Protesters as Education Demonstrations Turn Violent
(MENAFN) Belgian police arrested 195 people during demonstrations against education policies and spending reductions in Brussels and Liege on Saturday, according to police statements issued on Sunday.
In Brussels, authorities reported 150 arrests, including 118 administrative detentions and 32 judicial arrests. Fifteen of those facing judicial procedures were minors.
Police said the judicial arrests involved alleged offenses such as throwing objects at officers, resisting arrest and deliberately setting fires. Investigations to identify additional suspects were continuing, and authorities cautioned that the arrest figures could still change.
Five police officers suffered minor injuries, while clashes caused considerable damage in central Brussels. According to police, demonstrators used electric scooters and construction materials to build barricades, prompting officers to deploy tear gas and water cannons repeatedly.
In Liege, police detained another 45 people, including 12 minors. The arrests comprised 40 administrative detentions and five judicial cases, according to reports.
Authorities also recorded vandalism and fires in public spaces in the city on Saturday evening.
Police said approximately 50 demonstrators assembled at Place Saint-Lambert and fired pyrotechnic mortars toward the Prince-Bishops' Palace. Officers responded by using water cannons and tear gas to disperse the gathering.
In Brussels, authorities reported 150 arrests, including 118 administrative detentions and 32 judicial arrests. Fifteen of those facing judicial procedures were minors.
Police said the judicial arrests involved alleged offenses such as throwing objects at officers, resisting arrest and deliberately setting fires. Investigations to identify additional suspects were continuing, and authorities cautioned that the arrest figures could still change.
Five police officers suffered minor injuries, while clashes caused considerable damage in central Brussels. According to police, demonstrators used electric scooters and construction materials to build barricades, prompting officers to deploy tear gas and water cannons repeatedly.
In Liege, police detained another 45 people, including 12 minors. The arrests comprised 40 administrative detentions and five judicial cases, according to reports.
Authorities also recorded vandalism and fires in public spaces in the city on Saturday evening.
Police said approximately 50 demonstrators assembled at Place Saint-Lambert and fired pyrotechnic mortars toward the Prince-Bishops' Palace. Officers responded by using water cannons and tear gas to disperse the gathering.
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