Tajikistan, China Hold Talks On Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe on October 19 to discuss ways to expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

Li Qiang is visiting Tajikistan officially and attending the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

At the beginning of the meeting, Rahmon emphasized that Tajikistan consistently attaches great importance to strengthening and expanding cooperation with China.

Li Qiang, in turn, said China was ready to continue supporting Tajikistan's development and prosperity and to assist in implementing priority joint projects.

The sides discussed ways to expand economic cooperation, including bilateral trade, which exceeded $2.5 billion in January–August 2026.

Particular attention was paid to implementing new mutually beneficial joint projects in industry, energy, transport, infrastructure and agriculture.

The discussions also covered the application of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, as well as job creation and personnel training.

The sides also exchanged views on a broad range of issues related to the comprehensive strategic partnership between Tajikistan and China, as well as international and regional affairs.