Kazakhstan, Lithuania Discuss Middle Corridor Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Lithuania have discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) and ways to improve international road transport, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between representatives of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport and the Lithuanian business community.

The parties focused on the digitalization of transport permits, improving conditions for international road transport, and developing the Middle Corridor.

They also emphasized the need to introduce digital solutions, reduce administrative barriers in customs administration, and strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lithuania in the transport and logistics sector.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue joint work on the issues discussed and reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation in road transport.

The Middle Corridor is a multimodal transport route connecting Asia and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. It starts in China, crosses Central Asia and the Caspian Sea, and continues through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye to European markets.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Transport, freight traffic along the Middle Corridor increased by 30% in January-September 2026 compared to the same period last year. Transit container traffic on the China-West route rose by 64%.