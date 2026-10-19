Imagene AI and Mindpeak Collaborate to Bring AI-Powered NSCLC Biomarker Profiling into Digital Pathology Workflows

Integration brings Imagene AI's Lung Prediction Panel onto Mindpeak's peakDeploy platform, giving laboratories broader access to image-based biomarker profiling

HAMBURG, GERMANY, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hamburg, Germany and Tel Aviv, Israel, October 19, 2026Imagene AI, a developer of AI-powered pathology assays for precision oncology, and Mindpeak GmbH, a global provider of AI-powered digital pathology solutions, today announced that Imagene AI's non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) multi-gene biomarker panel will be integrated into Mindpeak's peakDeploy platform.The companies aim to make H&E-based NSCLC biomarker profiling available within existing laboratory and digital pathology environments.Imagene AI's Lung Prediction Panel is designed to predict genomic alterations, including mutations and fusions in EGFR, KRAS, BRAF, HER2, MET, ALK, ROS1, and RET. The panel is also being expanded to include classifiers for PD-L1 expression and HER2 overexpression. Built on Imagene AI's proprietary foundation models and computational pathology platform, the panel supports biomarker-driven oncology workflows from standard pathology images.Mindpeak has dedicated years of expertise to developing peakDeploy, the infrastructure that embeds tissue AI directly into laboratory workflows, giving pathology teams access to advanced image analysis tools within the systems they already use. Through the collaboration, Imagene AI and Mindpeak will support a more streamlined path for laboratories and pathology networks worldwide to adopt AI-powered biomarker profiling in NSCLC.“This integration with Mindpeak is an important step in making Imagene AI's Lung Prediction Panel available within established digital pathology environments,” said Dean Bitan, CEO and Co-founder of Imagene AI.“Together, we are working to bring biomarker intelligence from routine H&E images into digital pathology environments where it can support clinical trial screening, precision diagnostics, and biomarker-driven oncology programs.”“We're proud to deepen our collaboration with Imagene, expanding our global deployment infrastructure to bring advanced multi-gene biomarker prediction directly into routine pathology workflows worldwide,” said Felix Faber, CEO of Mindpeak GmbH.“The integration of Imagene AI's Lung Prediction Panel into peakDeploy expands the capabilities available through our platform and supports our shared goal of helping laboratories adopt AI-powered pathology solutions in a scalable and practical way.”This integration reflects the companies' shared commitment to enabling practical deployment of AI-powered pathology tools in biomarker-driven oncology workflows.Imagene AI and Mindpeak will be available at the upcoming ESMO Congress to discuss how the integration can support broader deployment of AI-powered NSCLC biomarker profiling in digital pathology workflows.Imagene's Lung Prediction Panel is for Research Use Only (RUO) and not for use in diagnostic procedures.About Imagene AIImagene AI delivers precision Oncology Intelligence through robust multimodal foundation models and proprietary real-world data, accelerating biomarker discovery, patient stratification, response prediction, and companion diagnostic development. From H&E-based molecular profiling to AI-IHC companion diagnostics, Imagene AI develops AI-powered pathology assays that translate biological insight into patient selection and diagnostic strategies. LungOI, the first AI-based NSCLC multi-gene biomarker panel to receive a PLA code and CMS payment rate, was developed, validated, and deployed across multiple centers and laboratories globally. We collaborate with leading biopharma organizations to advance biomarker-driven programs from discovery through clinical development and deployment.For more information, visit imagene-aiAbout Mindpeak GmbHMindpeak is a leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, bridging the gap from biomarker development to clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2018, Mindpeak's AI technology enables laboratories to extract actionable insights from H&E, IHC and mIF tissue images, ranging from subcellular biomarker quantification to predictive patient stratification. The solutions support both routine diagnostics and the translation of novel biomarkers into real-world clinical applications.For more information, visit or follow Mindpeak on LinkedIn

Katja Eisele

Mindpeak GmbH

+49 40 35676797

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Imagene AI and Mindpeak Collaborate to Bring AI-Powered NSCLC Biomarker Profiling into Digital Pathology Workflows News Provided By Mindpeak GmbH October 19, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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