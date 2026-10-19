VIDAA Ranks Fastest Overall Among Leading Smart TV Platforms In New Omdia Performance Test

Hisense TV running VIDAA outscored 6 rival platforms on average across nine everyday tasks, leading in channel changing, voice search, and phone-to-TV casting

- Guy Edri, CEO, VATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- V, the global platform company behind VIDAA, today announced the results of an Omdia First Look Report, which found that VIDAA delivered the fastest overall performance among seven leading Smart TV platforms tested in the US market.In the evaluation, a Hisense TV running VIDAA achieved an average indexed score of 78 across nine common tasks, ahead of the next best platform at 62. VIDAA was the fastest platform when changing streaming channels, casting a video from a phone to the TV, and using voice search, and finished in the top three in seven of the nine tests. Omdia concluded that VIDAA was the“clear winner across the entire test bed” and recommended that TV manufacturers consider it as a strong option for their consumer TVs.The results arrive as VIDAA's momentum in the market continues to build. According to Omdia's April 2026 report, VIDAA recorded the largest unit growth among global Smart TV platforms between 2023 and 2025, reflecting its accelerating international expansion and growing adoption among consumers worldwide.Omdia used laboratory equipment to measure how quickly each TV completed the tasks consumers perform every day, including powering on from standby, changing channels, opening YouTube and Amazon Prime, starting a Netflix program, searching for Wi-Fi networks, casting from a phone, searching by voice and switching HDMI inputs. Each test was recorded at 60 frames per second and timed frame by frame, and results were indexed to the fastest TV in each task. All TVs tested were of similar specifications and priced between USD 150 and USD 250 and bought directly from sales channels..“VIDAA OS won Omdia's test. That is a clear result-and a win that consumers can feel every time they pick up the remote,” said Guy Edri, CEO of V.“People don't think about operating systems when they buy or use their TV. They expect their TV to be easy, fast, and secure. These results show we deliver the results where it matters: everyday use. Together with partners like Hisense, we're making the TV experience faster, smoother and easier.”The results come as Smart TVs have become consumers' leading first-choice device for watching video, according to Omdia, and as speed and consistency of the interface increasingly shape the buying decision. VIDAA-powered TVs also come loaded with hundreds of free ad-supported streaming channels in most markets, so viewers have content to enjoy from the first press of the remote.The full Omdia Technical First Look Report with methodology and disclosures is available at . The Technical First Look from Omdia was commissioned by VIDAA and is distributed under license from TechTarget, Inc---About V and VIDAAV is a global platform company dedicated to building intelligent, content-first experiences for the connected home. Through its VIDAA Smart TV operating system, V powers tens of millions of TVs worldwide and continues to expand partnerships across content, advertising, commerce, and technology ecosystems. VIDAA is a high-performance, open Smart TV operating system designed for speed, simplicity, and seamless content discovery. The platform integrates major streaming apps, live content, free streaming channels, and advertising solutions within a unified interface.About OmdiaOmdia, part of Informa TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a global analyst and advisory leader that helps you connect the dots across the technology ecosystem. Now joined by Canalys, Enterprise Strategy Group and Wards Intelligence, our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Denis Ostir

V International Holdings B.V.

+386 31 233 999

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VIDAA Ranks Fastest Overall Among Leading Smart TV Platforms in New Omdia Performance Test News Provided By VIDAA International Holdings B.V. October 19, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.