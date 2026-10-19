Leagend Wraps Up Canton Fair 2026, Advancing Global Partnerships In Automotive Battery Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) leagend concludes its Canton Fair 2026 showcase ot invite global distributors and industry partners to explore new business opportunities.

- leagend ManagementLAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a top manufacturer of global automotive aftermarket, has successfully concluded its participation in the first phase of the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), held October 15–19 in Guangzhou, China. At Hall 9.2, Booth C37-38, the company presented its automotive battery testing, monitoring and vehicle starting solutions to international visitors, creating opportunities for industry exchange, market development, and future business cooperation.The exhibition provided leagend with a valuable platform to connect with automotive aftermarket professionals, introduce its expanding product portfolio, and engage with prospective partners from international markets. As the automotive industry continues to place greater emphasis on starting reliability, battery diagnostics, and intelligent battery management, leagend is strengthening its focus on practical technologies and professional solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of global customers.For leagend, the conclusion of the exhibition marks not simply the end of a trade show, but another step toward building sustainable international partnerships and expanding its presence in the global automotive aftermarket.Connecting Automotive Technology with Global Market NeedsThe automotive aftermarket encompasses a diverse range of businesses, from battery distributors and repair workshops to automotive electronics suppliers and regional retailers. Each market presents different requirements for product performance, application suitability, technical support, and commercial cooperation.At Canton Fair 2026, leagend presented four key product categories: supercapacitor jump starters, high-precision battery testers, ultra-low-power battery monitors, and supercap starting batteries. Together, these solutions demonstrate the company's approach to addressing multiple aspects of vehicle battery management and starting performance.The exhibition also offered opportunities for direct discussions about product applications, distribution possibilities, OEM/ODM services, and potential long-term cooperation. These conversations help lay the groundwork for partnerships aligned with regional market requirements and the commercial objectives of individual businesses.By combining its established product portfolio with continued technological development, leagend aims to support partners looking for differentiated automotive products and opportunities to strengthen their own market offerings.Supercapacitor Technology Creates New Possibilities for Vehicle Starting SolutionsSupercapacitor technology remains an important area of innovation within leagend's automotive product portfolio.Unlike conventional battery-powered jump starters, leagend's supercapacitor jump starters use supercapacitors to store and deliver energy for engine starting assistance. Depending on the model and application, selected products offer features such as rapid energy preparation, operation across demanding temperature conditions, and intelligent monitoring functions.All models are designed for permanent vehicle installation, integrating starting assistance with vehicle battery monitoring and device-status information. This approach offers an alternative to portable emergency equipment by making starting support part of a more integrated vehicle power management solution.For automotive distributors and aftermarket businesses, these products provide opportunities to explore a growing technology category and broaden their offerings beyond conventional jump-starting equipment.In addition to its jump starter range, leagend's supercap starting batteries further demonstrate its commitment to exploring supercapacitor-based solutions for automotive starting applications.Professional Battery Diagnostics and Monitoring for Better Maintenance DecisionsAlongside its supercapacitor technologies, leagend continues to develop products that support professional battery assessment and ongoing vehicle battery management.High-precision battery testers are designed to help automotive service centers, workshops, battery retailers, and technicians assess battery condition and starting capability. Accurate diagnostic information supports more informed maintenance decisions and helps professionals provide clearer recommendations to their customers.Ultra-low-power battery monitors address a different but equally important requirement: keeping track of vehicle battery conditions while minimizing the monitor's own power consumption. These solutions are particularly relevant to applications where ongoing monitoring and reduced additional battery drain are priorities.By offering products across testing, monitoring, and starting applications, leagend provides business partners with opportunities to source complementary solutions from one automotive product manufacturer.The company's emphasis on practical functionality and application-oriented product development reflects its commitment to helping professional customers address everyday challenges in vehicle maintenance and battery management.Engineering Experience and Product Development Behind the BrandWith more than 20 years of industry experience, leagend has built its business around automotive battery solutions, diagnostic technologies, and vehicle electronics; and has become a top manufacturer in the global automotive aftermarket.Its product portfolio includes battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, supercapacitor jump starters, and supercap starting batteries. This breadth enables the company to serve a variety of automotive aftermarket applications while continuing to explore opportunities for new product development.leagend's approach combines technical development with an understanding of practical market requirements. For international partners, this creates a foundation for discussions covering product selection, market positioning, distribution, and potential customized solutions.The company recognizes that building a professional global brand requires more than introducing innovative products. It also requires consistent product development, clear communication, an understanding of customer needs, and a commitment to long-term commercial relationships.Through international exhibitions and direct engagement with industry professionals, leagend continues to strengthen these connections and explore opportunities to serve additional markets.Turning Exhibition Connections into Long-Term PartnershipsAs leagend moves beyond Canton Fair 2026, the company is looking to build on the conversations initiated during the exhibition and develop new relationships with businesses across the global automotive aftermarket.leagend welcomes inquiries from:.Distributors and importers seeking automotive battery products for regional markets..Wholesalers and retailers looking to expand their automotive product portfolios..Automotive service providers interested in professional battery testing and monitoring solutions..OEM/ODM partners exploring potential product development and manufacturing cooperation..Automotive aftermarket businesses seeking long-term suppliers and new commercial opportunities.The company is open to discussing market requirements, product applications, distribution possibilities, and other forms of business cooperation with qualified prospective partners.As automotive battery technologies continue to evolve, leagend aims to work alongside its partners to identify emerging opportunities and deliver solutions that create practical value for their customers.Businesses interested in exploring cooperation with leagend are invited to get in touch to discuss their product requirements and potential partnership opportunities.Business Inquiries:...About leagendleagend is a top and professional manufacturer specializing in automotive battery solutions and vehicle diagnostic products, with more than 20 years of industry experience. Its product portfolio includes battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, supercapacitor jump starters, and supercap starting batteries. Through ongoing product development and technological innovation, leagend is committed to providing practical automotive solutions and building long-term partnerships with customers in the global automotive aftermarket.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend Wraps Up Canton Fair 2026, Advancing Global Partnerships in Automotive Battery Technology News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 19, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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