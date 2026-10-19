UK Police Close Review of Security Adviser’s Wife Over Palestine Action Post
(MENAFN) British police have decided not to pursue further action against Sarah Helm, the wife of the UK government's national security adviser, following a social media post expressing support for Palestine and Palestine Action.
Helm, who is married to Jonathan Powell, published the message on Thursday, writing: "God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action."
London's Metropolitan Police reviewed the post and concluded that it did not meet the legal threshold for a criminal offence, according to reports. The force confirmed that the matter would not proceed further.
The decision followed an announcement a day earlier that officers were examining the post to determine whether a more extensive investigation was warranted.
Helm's message came in response to a discussion surrounding author Sally Rooney, who said she intended to direct royalty payments toward supporting Palestine Action. Following her announcement, Rooney's publisher, Faber, concluded that it could no longer distribute her novels in the UK, including Normal People and Conversations with Friends.
Palestine Action was officially designated a terrorist organization in July 2025. Under British law, expressing support for the proscribed group can result in a prison sentence of up to fourteen years.
Helm, who is married to Jonathan Powell, published the message on Thursday, writing: "God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action."
London's Metropolitan Police reviewed the post and concluded that it did not meet the legal threshold for a criminal offence, according to reports. The force confirmed that the matter would not proceed further.
The decision followed an announcement a day earlier that officers were examining the post to determine whether a more extensive investigation was warranted.
Helm's message came in response to a discussion surrounding author Sally Rooney, who said she intended to direct royalty payments toward supporting Palestine Action. Following her announcement, Rooney's publisher, Faber, concluded that it could no longer distribute her novels in the UK, including Normal People and Conversations with Friends.
Palestine Action was officially designated a terrorist organization in July 2025. Under British law, expressing support for the proscribed group can result in a prison sentence of up to fourteen years.
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