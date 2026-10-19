Karan Deol Calls Himself 'Lucky' To Have Sunny Deol By His Side In A Heartfelt Birthday Note

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actor Karan Deol penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his father and actor Sunny Deol.

He expressed gratitude for his presence, guidance, and the special moments they have shared. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a loving note for his father, highlighting the laughter, lessons, and memories that have made their bond special.

“Happy Birthday, Papa! So lucky to have you by my side. From all the laughs we share to everything you've taught me, every moment with you is special. Love you always,” he wrote.

The doting son also shared a candid picture of himself alongside his father. In the photograph, Karan and Sunny are seen sitting together and sharing a laugh. Through his message, Karan celebrated not just his father's birthday but also the close bond they share, acknowledging the valuable lessons he has learned from him over the years.

Karan, who made his acting debut with“Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” in 2019, is the elder son of Sunny Deol and grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra.

On his special day, the 'Gadar' actor also received warm birthday wishes from his friends in the film industry. Filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra penned a heartwarming note saying,“Happy happy birthday, Sunny Sir @iamsunnydeol To a true hero, a true legend, an incredible father, a wonderful son, a great friend, and above all, a genuinely beautiful human being.”

“Sir, there is something truly special about you. It's not just me who feels this way, but everyone who gets the privilege of working with you. People don't just admire you; they fall in love with you. The entire unit falls in love with you! Your warmth, your simplicity, your kindness, and the person you are make everyone want to go that extra mile for you. That's the magic of your personality, and that's what makes you so special,” he added.

Sunny Deol is best known for his performances in films such as“Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," "Ghayal," and "Border," to name a few.