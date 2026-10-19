'Cong Party Flags With Flags Of Pok, Pakistan In London', Rijiju Says Anti-India Forces Can Never Break Bharat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday criticised a demonstration in London, alleging that Congress party flags were displayed alongside Pakistan's flag and stated that these anti-India forces can never break Bharat.

Sharing a video of the demonstration on the social media platform X, Rijiju accused those involved in the protest of attempting to intimidate patriotic Indians through anti-India gatherings abroad.

“Congress party flags with the flags of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan in London! These people think that gatherings of Anti-India gangs in London will intimidate patriotic Indians. Bharat will never bow, and anti-India forces can never break Bharat,” Rijiju posted on X.

Accompanying a short video of the demonstration, the Union minister wrote,“All Anti-India gangs in London are led by Pseudo Indian YouTuber. Pro Indians will always prevail”.

Rijiju's remarks come amid an ongoing political confrontation over allegations of attempts to destabilise the government and demands for regime change. Leaders of the ruling party have criticised opposition figures and protest organisers, accusing them of promoting narratives they consider harmful to India's interests.

Earlier, Rijiju had also shared a video of Prashant Bhushan's 2011 remarks on Kashmir, in which he was heard saying,“If Kashmiri people want to separate, let them be separated.”

In his earlier post on X, Rijiju described the political contest in sharp terms, drawing a distinction between those who support the Constitution and those he accused of promoting anarchy.

“The battle line has been drawn. It is Dimagi Naxals Vs Patriotic Indians. Between those who believe in the Constitution of India Vs Anarchists,” Rijiju had posted.

Earlier on Friday, Rijiju took a swipe at those advocating“regime change”, urging“patriotic Indians” not to forgive“traitors”, amid a political row over senior advocate Prashant Bhushan's remarks on bringing about a change of government.

“Dear Patriotic Indians... Remember: 'Forgive your Enemies once, Friends twice, but never Traitors',” Rijiju posted on X.

The Union Minister's remarks came after he shared a video of Bhushan's press conference on Thursday, in which the senior advocate openly acknowledged the demand for regime change.

At the press conference, Bhushan said,“Yes, we want regime change.”