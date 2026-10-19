Stocktwits Tech Watch: Netflix And Meta Report Earnings As Nvidia, Oracle Product Events Loom



Meta's earnings could offer fresh clues on Muse AI adoption, while Western Digital's results will shed light on memory demand.

Nscale faces investor pushback over its targeted $30 billion IPO valuation amid data center delays. Nvidia, Cloudflare and Oracle will spotlight their latest AI and cloud computing developments.

Third-quarter earnings season continues this week, with reports from Netflix (NFLX), Meta Platforms (META), International Business Machines (IBM), and Western Digital (WDC) expected to set the tone for the tech trade.

Meta's report will be a key focus, with investors looking for fresh insights into its Muse AI tools, while Western Digital's results could offer clues on the durability of memory demand. Tech investors will also track product updates from Nvidia, Cloudflare and Oracle at their respective events.

Here are the key reports and events to watch out for:

Tech IPO Watch

Nscale is reportedly facing opposition to the $30 billion valuation it seeks for its IPO, Bloomberg reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A group of investors has recently urged a valuation in the $16 billion to $19 billion range, which would be more likely to appeal to buyers. The report follows Microsoft, one of the company's biggest customers, pulling out of a UK data center deal after the site faced delays due to power constraints.

Tech Earnings

Netflix (Oct. 20): Netflix will kick off consumer tech earnings this season. Third-quarter revenue is expected to rise 12% to $12.88 billion, and EPS is expected to rise 40% to $0.82 per share, according to Koyfin.

Meta Platforms, IBM and LAM Research (Oct. 21): Investors will review Meta's report more closely than usual for comments on the adoption and updates for its Muse AI tools. The social media giant's revenue is expected to rise 24% to $63.39 billion, and EPS is expected to decline 7% to $6.76 per share.

IBM's Q3 topline is expected to rise 3.3% to $16.84 billion and EPS to increase 8% to $2.87 per share. LAM Research's fiscal Q1 revenue is expected to rise 53% to $8.13 billion and EPS to increase 73% to $2.18 per share.

Western Digital and Spotify (Oct. 22): Investors will look to Western Digital's report for clues on the durability of memory demand, a key focus for the semiconductor industry. Analysts expect fiscal Q1 revenue to rise 47% to $4.14 billion and EPS to increase 129% to $4.08 per share.

For Spotify, Q3 revenue is expected to rise 17% to $5.59 billion and EPS to decrease 13% to $3.19 per share.

Tech Events

Cloudflare Connect 2026 (Oct. 19–21, San Francisco): The event will focus on AI agents, cybersecurity and network infrastructure. Speakers include Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince, AMD CTO Mark Papermaster and AI researcher Fei-Fei Li.

Nvidia GTC Berlin (Oct. 20–22, Berlin): The event will cover AI infrastructure, robotics and accelerated computing. CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the keynote, alongside leaders from Mistral AI, Siemens and Deutsche Telekom.

Oracle AI World (Oct. 25–28, Las Vegas): The event will showcase enterprise AI, AI agents and cloud computing.

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