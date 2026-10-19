Dhal Singh Bisen Takes Oath As New Governor Of Uttarakhand In Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 19 (ANI): Dhal Singh Bisen on Monday took the oath of office as the Governor of Uttarakhand at Lok Bhavan in Dehradun. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to the media after taking oath, Bisen expressed gratitude to the national leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve the state, describing it as both a“Devbhoomi” and a“Veer Bhoomi”.“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the nation's top leadership for granting me the opportunity to serve this Devbhoomi. Uttarakhand is not merely a state; it is a centre of our faith and culture. It is the land of the four sacred Dhams and is also home to other profoundly divine and holy sites, such as Adi Kailash and Jageshwar Dham. This land is world-renowned for its unique tourist destinations. Beyond being a Devbhoomi, it is also a Veer Bhoomi where, in almost every family, at least one member serves in the armed forces to protect the nation,” he said.

Highlighting the contribution of the state's people, Bisen said Uttarakhand's women, youth and farmers were playing an important role in its development.“The women of this state are remarkably empowered and inspiring, while its youth, farmers, and the entire society are exceptionally hardworking and resilient. It is for this reason that Uttarakhand is currently advancing rapidly across various stages of development,” he said.

Priorities as Governor

Outlining his priorities as Governor, Bisen said he would focus on constitutional values and work with the state government and people to advance development and public welfare.“As Governor, my primary objectives include upholding constitutional values, maintaining the dignity of this office, and, in collaboration with the state government and the people, accelerating initiatives in education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, environmental conservation, employment, and public welfare. Ensuring peace, security, and prosperity for this Devbhoomi remains our ultimate goal,” he said.

New Gubernatorial Appointments

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed four new Governors to the States, including Dhal Singh Bisen as Uttarakhand Governor, Sudha Yadav as Karnataka Governor, Braj Mohan Ram as Odisha Governor and Dushyant Gautam as Sikkim Governor, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Who is Dhal Singh Bisen?

Dhal Singh Bisen is a former Lok Sabha MP from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. He has served as an MLA and a Cabinet Minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, handling portfolios including School Education, Forest, Transport and Mines. He has also chaired the Madhya Pradesh Fourth State Finance Commission.

The appointments are part of a broader reshuffle involving six states, with the Governors of Sikkim and Keralam being reassigned to Keralam and Tamil Nadu, respectively. The new appointments will take effect from the dates on which the appointees assume charge of their respective offices. (ANI)

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