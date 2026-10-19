Mumbai: Level-1 Fire Breaks Out In Hotel Kitchen At Kohinoor Square

A Level-1 fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel on the first floor of the 50-storey Kohinoor Square building in Dadar West on Monday morning, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said. According to the MFB, the incident was reported to its control room at 9:18 am, and the fire was officially classified as Level-1 at 9:25 am.

"A Level-1 fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel located on the first floor of the 50-story Kohinoor Square building in Dadar West, opposite Shivsena Bhawan, in the morning. The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) Control at 09:18 AM, and the MFB officially declared it a Level-1 fire at 09:25 AM," Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

Emergency Response Mobilised

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the Public Works Department (PWD), health officials, 108 ambulance services and local ward staff, were mobilised to the spot to control the situation.

No Casualties Reported

No injuries have been reported so far. Further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited. (ANI)

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