Rakul Preet Singh On 'Ramayana': 'India Hasn't Tried This Ever'

Cinema buffs are eagerly waiting for the release of Ranbir Kapoor's grand epic 'Ramayana', which also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role as Surpanakha. On Sunday, ANI caught up with Rakul in Delhi for a brief chat, where she expressed her excitement about Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming two-part mythological film adaptation, 'Ramayana'.

"I am very excited, and I think so is the entire team. It's an effort of many, many years, and I really hope that people enjoy the film. It's something that India hasn't tried ever and I really hope that people love the film," she said.

About Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic.

Part 1 will release worldwide on 5 November 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India and will be presented in IMAX.

Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market.

Rakul Promotes Festive Campaign in Delhi

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Rakul was present in Delhi for the promotions of Bata's festive campaign, Comfort But Make It Festive.

"The brand reminds you of your childhood and your school days. am so happy to see that it is one of those brands that has reinvented itself and I think creating the entire collection that I saw is so relevant to what the generation of today wants or desires. So I am very, very excited because, like I said, I am someone who prefers comfort," she added. (ANI)

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