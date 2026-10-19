Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi EVICTED Check How Much He Earned During His 43-Day Stay

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aman Gandhi has been evicted after spending several weeks inside the house. His exit has sparked interest in his reality show journey, including a detail that many fans may want to know.

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aman Gandhi got evicted from the reality show and his journey in the show came to an end. Contestants play for the trophy and public recognition, and viewers also wonder about their weekly earnings. Gandhi's stint in the house could have earned him several lakhs, according to the estimates doing the rounds.

According to estimates circulating online, Aman Gandhi reportedly charged between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per week for his participation in Bigg Boss 20. However, the exact amount has not been officially confirmed, and the final fee may depend on his contract with the show's makers and the channel.

Gandhi is said to have spent around 43 days in the Bigg Boss 20 house, which is about six weeks. Based on the estimated weekly fee, his total earnings could be anywhere between Rs 24 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. This calculation is only an estimate and not a guarantyd payout, as the actual amount may vary depending on the terms of his agreement.

A contestant's reported weekly fee does not necessarily represent the amount they ultimately take home. Contractual conditions, payment schedules, applicable taxes and other agreed terms may affect the final payout. Until an official statement or reliable confirmation of Gandhi's contract becomes available, the reported figures should be treated as estimates rather than verified earnings.