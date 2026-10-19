Sudanese Army Claims Major Gains Against RSF in Nyala
(MENAFN) Recent Sudanese military airstrikes against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, have caused significant losses in personnel and equipment, according to a regional government official.
Ahmed Ishaq Shanab, information minister and spokesperson for the Darfur regional government, described the latest attacks as “painful” for the paramilitary group, saying they had inflicted substantial damage, according to reports.
On Friday, the Sudanese army announced that it had conducted airstrikes against RSF positions and command centers in Nyala, a city the group uses as a key administrative and military base.
The army said the operation killed dozens of RSF fighters and destroyed several command facilities.
Shanab maintained that the paramilitary forces could not consider themselves “not safe” in Nyala or any other location, adding that the military would continue its pursuit of the group as far as Um Dafuq, near Sudan's border with the Central African Republic.
He also confirmed that military operations against the RSF remained underway and that additional areas had come under army control, although he did not specify which locations had been captured.
The RSF, for its part, accused the Sudanese army of launching a drone attack on a livestock market in Nyala on Friday, claiming the strike resulted in civilian casualties.
Ahmed Ishaq Shanab, information minister and spokesperson for the Darfur regional government, described the latest attacks as “painful” for the paramilitary group, saying they had inflicted substantial damage, according to reports.
On Friday, the Sudanese army announced that it had conducted airstrikes against RSF positions and command centers in Nyala, a city the group uses as a key administrative and military base.
The army said the operation killed dozens of RSF fighters and destroyed several command facilities.
Shanab maintained that the paramilitary forces could not consider themselves “not safe” in Nyala or any other location, adding that the military would continue its pursuit of the group as far as Um Dafuq, near Sudan's border with the Central African Republic.
He also confirmed that military operations against the RSF remained underway and that additional areas had come under army control, although he did not specify which locations had been captured.
The RSF, for its part, accused the Sudanese army of launching a drone attack on a livestock market in Nyala on Friday, claiming the strike resulted in civilian casualties.
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