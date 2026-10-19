Egypt Vows Support for Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks
(MENAFN) Egypt's National Defense Council has pledged to provide Saudi Arabia with “all necessary and possible forms of support” to protect its security and stability as Houthi attacks against the kingdom intensify.
The council, chaired by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo on Sunday, examined escalating regional tensions, with particular attention to what officials described as the growing threat posed by attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Egypt reaffirmed its “full solidarity” with the kingdom, emphasizing the longstanding relationship between the two countries and highlighting the connection between Saudi security and the broader national security interests of Egypt and the Arab world.
As part of its response, the council committed to providing all available forms of assistance to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory, protect its resources and maintain the security of Islamic holy sites.
The meeting also resulted in a decision to strengthen political and diplomatic engagement with relevant regional and international partners to ease tensions and pursue peaceful solutions to ongoing conflicts.
Egypt's pledge comes amid rising hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi movement, which has launched missile and drone attacks against targets in the kingdom.
The council, chaired by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo on Sunday, examined escalating regional tensions, with particular attention to what officials described as the growing threat posed by attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Egypt reaffirmed its “full solidarity” with the kingdom, emphasizing the longstanding relationship between the two countries and highlighting the connection between Saudi security and the broader national security interests of Egypt and the Arab world.
As part of its response, the council committed to providing all available forms of assistance to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory, protect its resources and maintain the security of Islamic holy sites.
The meeting also resulted in a decision to strengthen political and diplomatic engagement with relevant regional and international partners to ease tensions and pursue peaceful solutions to ongoing conflicts.
Egypt's pledge comes amid rising hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi movement, which has launched missile and drone attacks against targets in the kingdom.
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