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Iran Questions Support for OIC Resolution on Yemen

Iran Questions Support for OIC Resolution on Yemen


Date: 2026-10-19 02:41:05

(MENAFN) Iran has indicated it may withhold its support for a proposed resolution on Yemen being considered at an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Baghdad unless the document reflects what Tehran describes as “fairness and balance.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said substantial discussions on Yemen had taken place on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, according to reports from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“Saudi Arabia had its views, and we and other countries also expressed our views,” Araghchi said, noting that the proposed resolution had yet to be finalized.

“We hope that fairness and balance will be observed in this resolution and the final statement. Naturally, if this does not happen, the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot join this resolution,” he said.

Araghchi noted that a considerable number of OIC member states share positions similar to those of Saudi Arabia. He added that Iran had held extensive consultations with other members and used its address at the gathering to stress the need for a resolution to the conflict in Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthi movement, backed by Iran, took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. The following year, a Saudi-led coalition intervened militarily in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

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