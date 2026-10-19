Hundreds Attend Funeral for Dozens Recovered from Gaza Ruins
(MENAFN) Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Gaza City on Sunday to mourn and bury the remains of 75 people, including women and children, recently recovered from the wreckage of homes destroyed by Israeli forces during the early months of the war in Gaza.
The funeral procession set off from outside Daraj Sports Club before the remains were laid to rest at Sheikh Radwan Cemetery in Gaza City.
The remains, covered with Palestinian flags, had been displayed at the site on Saturday evening, giving grieving relatives an opportunity to pay their final respects.
According to reports, Abdullah al-Majdalawi, director of public relations and media at Gaza's Civil Defense, said recovery teams had retrieved the remains over recent weeks from several demolished houses in the Daraj neighborhood in northeastern Gaza City.
He explained that the homes had been struck while residents were still inside during the initial months of the war. The victims came from approximately 20 Palestinian families, including people who had sought shelter in the buildings after being displaced from their homes.
Al-Majdalawi added that search and recovery operations remain extremely challenging because emergency teams lack the necessary equipment and heavy machinery to remove large quantities of rubble.
The efforts form part of the second phase of a Civil Defense initiative to recover the remains of Palestinians buried beneath destroyed buildings. The project began on July 19 as teams continued searching for victims trapped under the debris.
The funeral procession set off from outside Daraj Sports Club before the remains were laid to rest at Sheikh Radwan Cemetery in Gaza City.
The remains, covered with Palestinian flags, had been displayed at the site on Saturday evening, giving grieving relatives an opportunity to pay their final respects.
According to reports, Abdullah al-Majdalawi, director of public relations and media at Gaza's Civil Defense, said recovery teams had retrieved the remains over recent weeks from several demolished houses in the Daraj neighborhood in northeastern Gaza City.
He explained that the homes had been struck while residents were still inside during the initial months of the war. The victims came from approximately 20 Palestinian families, including people who had sought shelter in the buildings after being displaced from their homes.
Al-Majdalawi added that search and recovery operations remain extremely challenging because emergency teams lack the necessary equipment and heavy machinery to remove large quantities of rubble.
The efforts form part of the second phase of a Civil Defense initiative to recover the remains of Palestinians buried beneath destroyed buildings. The project began on July 19 as teams continued searching for victims trapped under the debris.
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