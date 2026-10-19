Chemical, Cosmetics Strategy Outlines 6 Programs To Boost Sector Productivity, Target $2.82B Exports

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 19 (Petra) – Jordan's National Strategy for the Chemical and Cosmetics Industry (2027–2029) has outlined six foundational programs aimed at bolstering operational efficiency, accelerating high-value manufacturing, deepening industrial integration, and driving export expansion toward a target of over JOD 2 billion (USD 2.82 billion) by 2029.

Authored by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply in partnership with the Jordan Chamber of Industry and key public-private stakeholders, the strategic roadmap centers on structural modernization to elevate the sector's contribution to national economic growth.

At the core of the strategy, the Kafa'a efficiency program targets a 15 percent reduction in industrial energy costs and a 20 percent surge in labor productivity by 2029 through smart manufacturing and predictive maintenance. Concurrently, the A'ali Al-Qimah high-value initiative seeks to expand premium product sales from 15 to 25 percent of total output, focusing on specialized intermediate chemicals, smart fertilizers, biopesticides, and high-value Dead Sea derivatives.

To reinforce domestic supply chains, the Takamul integration program aims to lift local content above 15 percent by linking manufacturing operations with national mineral resources and establishing internationally accredited laboratories. These industrial objectives are supported by the Tamkeen empowerment program, which is designed to double new capital inflows through concessional financing, streamlined regulatory frameworks, and enhanced technology transfer.

On the international trade front, the Nafath export program prioritizes geographic diversification and optimized trade agreement utilization to push sector shipments past the JOD 2 billion threshold. These export ambitions are underpinned by the Imtithal compliance framework, which aligns domestic industrial processes with stringent global environmental standards, including the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), via advanced carbon footprint measurement and international accreditation systems.

The release follows the Ministry's rollout earlier this month of three synchronized sectoral strategies covering engineering, food, and chemical manufacturing. Designed to operationalize the High-Value Industries engine under the Economic Modernization Vision, the coordinated framework establishes rigorous Key Performance Indicators to stimulate private investment, expand industrial output, and generate sustainable employment.

//Petra// AA