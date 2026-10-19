Omar Qarada Claims Jordan's First Gold At Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- Paralympic champion Omar Qarada won gold in the men's 49kg para powerlifting event at the Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Monday, securing the Kingdom's first medal of the competition.

Competing at the Nagoya International Exhibition Hall in Japan, Qarada lifted 176kg to finish ahead of his rivals and claim his third Asian Para Games gold medal.

The victory marks his second consecutive gold at the Games, following his triumph at Hangzhou 2023. He previously won the title at Guangzhou 2010.

Monday's result adds another continental title to Qarada's record and gives Jordan a winning start to its medal campaign in Nagoya.

//Petra// RZ