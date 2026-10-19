Russian Forces Lose Another 2,100 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Also, as of October 19, Ukrainian defenders had already destroyed 12,416 enemy tanks, 25,565 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 51,317 (+24) artillery systems, 2,224 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,714 (+3) air defense systems, 449 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 2,974 (+6) ground-based robotic systems, 569,994 (+1,636) operational-tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,134 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, 2 submarines, 164,578 (+332) vehicles and tankers, and 4,838 (+3) units of specialized equipment belonging to the Russian Federation's armed forces.

Data verification is ongoing.

Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times in one day, injuring one person

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically destroying enemy personnel, weapons, military equipment, and logistical assets. This weakens the enemy's offensive capabilities, complicates the replenishment of resources and the supply of troops, and reduces their strength,” the General Staff emphasizes.

As reported by Ukrinform, 173 combat engagements took place on the front lines on October 18. Russian invaders were most active in their attempts to attack along the Pokrovsk direction.