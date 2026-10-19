Ukraine Reports 204 Frontline Clashes In Past 24 Hours, With Heaviest Fighting In Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information is contained in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19.

The enemy launched one missile strike and 82 airstrikes, dropping 273 guided bombs.

In addition, the Russians deployed 9,154 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,050 artillery attacks.

In the Sumy region, the following settlements came under artillery fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Sukhodil, Mariine, Nova Sich, Mala Korchakivka, Pustohorod, Rohizne, Yastrubshchyna, Neskuchne, Andriivka, Sadky, Kindrativka, Khrapivshchyna, Oleksiivka, Kozache, Ulanove, Potapivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Luzhky, Korchakivka, Novokostiantynivka, Mohrytsia, and Shpyl.

Pustohorod, Korenok, Vakaliivshchyna, Pysarivka, and Mohrytsia were hit by airstrikes.

The Defense Forces' aviation struck an area where Russian troops were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the aggressor carried out three assault operations, launched two airstrikes using six guided bombs, and fired on positions 59 times, one of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks toward Hrafske.

In the Kupiansky direction, the enemy launched 11 offensive operations toward Kupiansk and Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces repelled six Russian attacks in the Zarichne area and toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out two attacks in the Kryva Luka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 21 attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka area and toward Rozkishne, Mykolaypillya, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces attempted to advance 30 times in the areas of Matyashiv, Molodetsk, and toward Toretsk, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Svitlyi, Dobropillia, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched one assault toward Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the invaders launched nine attacks toward Rizdvyanka, Ternuvate, Vozdvizhivka, Hirky, Novoselivka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched one attack in the Plavni area.

In the Dnipro River sector, the Russians did not carry out any assaults.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine-from February 24, 2022, to October 19, 2026-amount to approximately 1,567,160 personnel.

Photo: AFU General Staff