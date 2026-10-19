Direct Strike Hits Irpin Community In Kyiv Region, Setting Business On Fire And Damaging Homes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Pashchynskyi, the first deputy mayor of Irpin, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, a fire also broke out at one of the community's enterprises as a result of the enemy attack, and efforts to extinguish it are ongoing.

“The fire has created a thick column of smoke, so I ask community residents to close their windows and doors, limit their time outdoors, and avoid approaching the site of the fire,” Pashchynskyi said.

He later added that significant damage to private homes has been reported near the impact site, as well as shattered windows in apartment buildings.

Russian missile attack onkills one person and injures three others

According to Pashchynskyi, a humanitarian response center is being set up for affected residents of the Irpin community. There, people can receive necessary support and information on next steps, including how to report damage and apply for assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and eight others were injured in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime strike by Russian forces using ballistic missiles.

Photo: Oleksandr Pashchynskyi / Facebook