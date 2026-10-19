Cambodia, Thailand Agree On Trust-Building Steps In Maritime Boundary Talks In The Hague

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Vijian Paramasivam

PHNOM PENH, Oct 19 (NNN) -- Cambodia and Thailand have agreed on trust-building measures during United Nations-backed talks to resolve their overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand.

The second meeting of the Conciliation Commission under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) took place from October 14 to 18 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands.

“Both parties reached agreement on confidence-building measures aimed at fostering mutual trust and confidence and facilitating an equitable and amicable solution in accordance with international law,” Cambodia's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry said in a press statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Prak Sokhonn led the delegation, while the Thai delegation was headed by its Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

The Commission will hold its third meeting with both parties from Nov 24 to 27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The first meeting took place in Singapore from Sept 14 to 16 as part of efforts to resolve the prolonged maritime dispute.

Cambodia initiated the compulsory conciliation process in June after Thailand revoked a 2001 memorandum of understanding on settling maritime boundaries and joint development of resources in the disputed area.

The Commission has noted that some commitments made previously by the parties have yet to be fully honoured and urged both countries to effectively implement the agreed measures, which it said are vital to advancing the conciliation process.

“Among the agreed measures, both parties recognise that they have a right to make statements to protect their legitimate rights or to correct factual misinformation and disinformation,” according to the statement.

--NNN