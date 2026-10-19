Russian, Ukrainian Overnight Strikes Kill Three, Injure Dozens
(MENAFN) Overnight attacks between Russia and Ukraine have killed three people and wounded 21 others, according to officials from both countries, as strikes targeted locations on both sides.
Ukrainian drones struck several Russian facilities, including oil infrastructure and an Ozon logistics center in St. Petersburg, as well as a data center belonging to social media company VK in the Leningrad region.
St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov reported that one person was killed and five others were injured in the attacks. Fires broke out at the city's oil terminal, the Ruchyi oil depot and industrial warehouses during what he described as a “massive” drone assault.
The strikes also damaged 12 apartment buildings and two private houses, while emergency services continued efforts to contain the fires, Beglov said.
An Ozon logistics facility was also struck, triggering a fire and forcing employees to evacuate. The company reported no injuries at the site.
In the neighboring Leningrad region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said four people had been taken to hospital. Drone fragments fell onto an apartment building in Gatchina, while 55 parked vehicles were damaged in Novosyolye.
Drozdenko added that an emergency power outage affected 50 apartment buildings, cutting electricity to approximately 20,000 residents.
Ukrainian drones struck several Russian facilities, including oil infrastructure and an Ozon logistics center in St. Petersburg, as well as a data center belonging to social media company VK in the Leningrad region.
St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov reported that one person was killed and five others were injured in the attacks. Fires broke out at the city's oil terminal, the Ruchyi oil depot and industrial warehouses during what he described as a “massive” drone assault.
The strikes also damaged 12 apartment buildings and two private houses, while emergency services continued efforts to contain the fires, Beglov said.
An Ozon logistics facility was also struck, triggering a fire and forcing employees to evacuate. The company reported no injuries at the site.
In the neighboring Leningrad region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said four people had been taken to hospital. Drone fragments fell onto an apartment building in Gatchina, while 55 parked vehicles were damaged in Novosyolye.
Drozdenko added that an emergency power outage affected 50 apartment buildings, cutting electricity to approximately 20,000 residents.
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