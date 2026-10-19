Storm May Cause Coastal Flooding In Several US States - National Weather Service

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Several states in the northeastern United States could face coastal flooding in the coming days due to a storm, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

"Persistent and strong onshore winds will result in moderate coastal flooding, dangerous marine conditions and beach erosion," the, statement said.

These conditions are expected to persist until the middle of the week, affecting a vast area stretching from southern New Jersey to the coast of North Carolina. In some areas, wind gusts may exceed 20 metres per second (approximately 45 miles per hour).

The NWS warned that conditions were deteriorating and the situation could evolve.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that in certain coastal areas of North Carolina and Virginia, water levels could rise more than a metre above normal. Additionally, the broadcaster noted that an evacuation of local residents had already been ordered on one of the islands in North Carolina.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI