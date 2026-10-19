(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Capitan Expands High-Grade Silver Mineralization to 600 Metres Down-Dip and Announces New CRD Discovery at Cruz De Plata October 19, 2026 2:00 AM EDT | Source: Capitan Silver Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT) (OTCQX: CAPTF) ("Capitan" or "the Company") is pleased to report additional results from its 60,000-metre drill program at its Cruz de Plata silver-gold project, located in Durango, Mexico. The Company is reporting assay results from twenty-two (22) drill holes. Highlights: Capitan Silver announces new discovery of CRD mineralization 500 m below the Jesus Maria Silver Trend Capitan continues to expand silver mineralization at depth along the Jesus Maria Silver Trend; intersecting high-grade silver and base metal mineralization 600 m down-dip in drill hole 26-ERDD-49 (see Figure 1, Target A) Deep drilling confirms presence of Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") mineralization (see Images 1-4) Drill holes 26-ERDD-32 and 26-ERDD-49 encounter replacement style, massive sulphide, CRD-type mineralization at depth. CRD deposits are often associated with prolific, high-grade polymetallic mineralization. The presence of CRD is evidence of a separate mineralizing event that occurred in addition to the intermediate sulphidation epithermal mineralization that is present throughout the Jesus Maria Trend Capitan intersects impressive CRD mineralization in drilling. Highlights include: Drill hole 26-ERDD-49: Lower Zone: 1,639.3 g/t AgEq over 0.9 m (959 g/t Ag, 2.72% Cu, 0.62 g/t Au, 12.26% Pb, and 7.96% Zn, over 0.9 m) Upper Zone: 883.8 g/t AgEq over 0.5 m, within a wider interval of 9.3 m of 155.41 g/t AgEq (405 g/t Ag, 2.15% Cu, 0.75 g/t Au, 4.4% Pb, and 6.99% Zn over 0.5 m, within a wider interval of 9.3 m of 101.7 g/t Ag, 0.19% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 0.49% Pb, and 0.92% Zn) Drill hole 26-ERDD-32: Upper Zone: 1,142.01 g/t AgEq over 0.9 m, within a wider interval of 4.1 m of 330.2 g/t AgEq (730 g/t Ag, 1.58% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au, 6.49% Pb, and 6.56% Zn over 0.9 m, within a wider interval of 4.1 m of 201.3 g/t Ag, 0.38% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 1.85% Pb, and 2.41% Zn) Lower Zone: 315.9 g/t AgEq over 1.1 m, within a wider interval of 5.6 m of 230.1 g/t AgEq (225.0 g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au, 1.32% Pb, and 1.63% Zn, within a wider interval of 5.6 m of 127.96 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 1.29% Pb, and 2.15% Zn) Additional drill highlights include: 676.8 g/t AgEq over 1.4 m and 599.5 g/t AgEq over 1.1 m in drill hole 26-ERDD-35 572.4 g/t AgEq over 0.3 m and 302.8 g/t AgEq over 0.9 m, within a wider interval of 7.1 m of 90.80 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-SRDD-01 411.4 g/t AgEq over 1.0 m, within a wider interval of 8.5 m of 212.2 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-ERDD-34 363.6 g/t AgEq over 2.4 m, within a wider interval of 3.4 m of 290.5 g/t AgEq and 551.3 g/t AgEq over 1.0 m in drill hole 26-ERDD-19 240 g/t AgEq over 3.0 m, within a wider interval of 6.1 m of 154.3 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-SRRC-31 Upcoming Catalysts: Assays pending for 80 drill holes in multiple priority targets, including newly permitted areas: 22 core, 58 reverse circulation (" RC ") holes, with more arriving weekly (see Figure 6) Alberto Orozco, CEO of Capitan Silver, commented: "The recent set of results from our 2026 drill program continues to impress, as we have further expanded silver mineralization at depth along the Jesus Maria Silver Trend, including hitting high-grade silver approximately 600 metres down-dip - our deepest mineralized intercept to date. This marks an important milestone for Cruz de Plata, as we have reached our initial goal of 500 metres of vertical depth, with the system remaining open in multiple directions. More importantly, the strong silver equivalent grades we're seeing as we go deeper continue to be driven mainly by silver grade itself, while also containing higher contents of copper, lead, and zinc. "What I find most significant about these results is that with this new drilling and the discovery of CRD mineralization at depth, we are now seeing evidence for three distinct mineralizing events at Cruz de Plata: High-grade silver intermediate sulphidation epithermal, the distal oxide gold deposit at Capitan Hill, and the very exciting new CRD mineralization, which is often associated with rich, high-grade polymetallic deposits. "This new discovery, in addition to what we have previously outlined for the project, clearly supports our view that Cruz de Plata is a large, rich, deep-rooted system where the scale potential is only just beginning to show."



Figure 1: Cruz de Plata Plan Map To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Discussion of 2026 Drill Program and Results The 2026 drill program at the Cruz de Plata silver-gold project continues to expand the mineralized footprint down-dip along the 2.85 km Jesus Maria Silver Trend. The Company is currently operating three diamond core rigs focused on expansion drilling at Targets A, B, and C, while the RC rig continues to evaluate new targets across the consolidated property package (see Figure 1, Targets A, B, and C). Results in this news release focus on Target Areas A and B. For the remainder of the 60,000-metre program, drilling will continue to focus on large >150 m step-outs at Targets Areas A, B, and C. Drill Results: Target Area A Recent drilling at Target Area A has resulted in the extension of high-grade silver mineralization down-dip along the target area. The Company also intersected high-grade silver mineralization more than 600 m down-dip in drill hole 26-ERDD-49, the deepest hole drilled on the Cruz de Plata property to date. Drill highlights from Target Area A include: 1,639.3 g/t AgEq over 0.9 m and 883.8 g/t AgEq over 0.5 m, within a wider interval of 9.3 m of 155.4 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-ERDD-49 1,142.0 g/t AgEq over 0.9 m, within a wider interval of 4.1 m of 330.2 g/t AgEq, and 315.9 g/t AgEq over 1.1 m, within a wider interval of 5.6 m of 230.1 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-ERDD-32 676.8 g/t AgEq over 1.4 m and 599.5 g/t AgEq over 1.1 m in drill hole 26-ERDD-35 411.4 g/t AgEq over 1.0 m, within a wider interval of 8.5 m of 212.2 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-ERDD-34 363.6 g/t AgEq over 2.4 m, within a wider interval of 3.4 m of 290.5 g/t AgEq and 551.6 g/t AgEq over 1.0 m in drill hole 26-ERDD-19 Drill hole 26-ERDD-49 intersected multiple, sub-parallel zones of mineralization hosted in strongly brecciated carbonaceous, siliciclastic to carbonate bearing sediments (see Figure 2). The drill hole returned 1,639.3 g/t AgEq over 0.9 m, and 883.8 g/t AgEq over 0.5 m, within a wider interval of 9.3 m of 155.4 g/t AgEq. Drill hole 26-ERDD-49 also intersected 0.9 m of 2.72% Cu and 0.5 m of 2.15% Cu at depths of 436.7 m and 429.2 m from surface, respectively, showing increasing copper grades as the Company continues to drill deeper into the higher temperature portions of the system. Further up-dip on the same section, drill hole 26-ERRD-32 returned several high-grade intervals, including 1,142.0 g/t AgEq over 0.9 m, within a wider interval of 4.1 m of 330.2 g/t AgEq, and 315.9 g/t AgEq over 1.1 m, within a wider interval of 5.6 m of 230.1 g/t AgEq (see Figure 2). Drill hole 26-ERRD-32 also intersected 0.9 m of 1.58% Cu. These results are significant as both holes confirm that the high-grade silver system extends well beyond the previous limits of historic drilling at the Cruz de Plata project, with mineralization remaining open at depth.



Figure 2: Cross-section of drill holes 26-ERDD-32 and 26-ERDD-49 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Additional step-out drilling along the Target A portion of the Jesus Maria Silver Trend also returned strong silver grades, extending mineralization down-dip between 60 and 80 m along their respective sections, most notably in drill hole 26-ERDD-34, which returned 411.4 g/t AgEq over 1.0 m, within a wider interval of 8.5 m of 212.2 g/t AgEq, and drill hole 26-ERDD-35, which returned 676.8 g/t AgEq over 1.4 m and 599.5 g/t AgEq over 1.1 m (see Figure 3).



Figure 3: Cross-section of drill holes 26-ERDD-34 and 26-ERDD-35 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Confirmation of CRD-Type Mineralization Found in Multiple Target A Drill Holes Drill holes 26-ERDD-49 and 26-ERDD-32 intersected multiple areas of replacement-style massive sulphide mineralization (see Images 1-2). These new drill holes, in addition to previously released drill holes JMDD-02, 04, 08 and 09, 21-JMRC-03, and historic drill hole JM_DDH_13_06 (see images 3-4), strongly suggest that a late, overprinting CRD hydrothermal system has been deposited in a separate mineralizing event that occurred in addition to the intermediate sulphidation epithermal style of mineralization that is present across the Jesus Maria Silver Trend. Previously reported high-grade intervals with CRD mineralization include: JM_DD_13_06 intersected 3,532 g/t AgEq (3,409 g/t Ag, 0.36 g/t Au, 0.31 % Cu, 3.4 % Pb, and 7.1 % Zn) over 0.9 m 26-JMDD-09 intersected 1,366.3 g/t AgEq (1324 g/t Ag. 1.04 g/t Au, 0.12% Cu, 0.8% Pb, and 0.7% Zn) over 1.1 m 26-JMDD-02 intersected 1,035 g/t AgEq (792 g/t Ag, 0.42 g/t Au, 0.16% Cu, 5.2% Pb, and 4.6% Zn) over 1.1 m 26-JMDD-08 intersected 740.7 g/t AgEq (407 g/t Ag, 0.22 g/t Au, 0.16% Cu, 4.6% Pb, and 8.0% Zn) over 1.0 m 21-JMRC-03 intersected 737.9 g/t AgEq (370 g/t AgEq, 0.27 g/t Au, 0.2% Cu, 5.6% Pb, and 8.1% Zn) over 1.5 m 26-JMDD-04 intersected 605.9 g/t AgEq (278 g/t Ag, 0.57 g/t Au, 0.44% Cu, 5.2 % Pb, and 5.5% Zn) over 1.5 m CRD deposits occur frequently within the same magmatic framework, with larger systems showing strong vertical and lateral continuity away from the main magmatic source, typically as mantos and along feeder structures. Based on the drilling to date, it appears that this style of mineralization occurs within close proximity to where north-northeast and north-northwest trending, extensional structures crosscut earlier east to northeast trending structures. Examples of these structures at Cruz de Plata include the Gully Fault and the Peñoles Fault structures, which have been interpreted to be feeders to the main zones of mineralization along the Jesus Maria Silver Trend, including the historic Jesus Maria and El Refugio underground workings.



Image 1: Core Photo from drill hole 26-ERDD-49 showing semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Image 2: Core Photo from drill hole 26-ERDD-32 showing semi-massive sulphide mineralization To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Image 3: Core Photo from drill hole 26-JMDD-09 showing semi-massive sulphide mineralization To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Image 4: Core Photo from drill hole 26-JMDD-08 showing semi-massive sulphide mineralization To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Drill Results: Target Area B First pass diamond drilling at Target Area B returned encouraging results, with drilling focused on extending mineralization down-dip from known high-grade zones in the vicinity of the historic Jesus Maria Mine. Drill highlights from Target Area B include: 572.4 g/t AgEq over 0.3 m and 302.8 g/t AgEq over 0.9 m, within a wider interval of 7.1 m of 90.8 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-SRDD-01 240 g/t AgEq over 3.0 m, within a wider zone of 6.1 m of 154.3 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-SRRC-31 Drill hole 26-SRDD-01 was designed to test the Jesus Maria Silver Trend down-dip from previously reported RC drill hole 26-SRRC-28, in the vicinity of high-grade silver mineralization returned from previously reported drill holes 26-SRRC-32 and 26-SRRC-33 (see Capitan news release dated September 14, 2026). The drill hole returned anomalous silver mineralization over multiple intervals ranging in width from 0.3 m to 11.2 m, within strongly brecciated and fractured carbonaceous sediments (see Figure 4). Core from drill hole 26-SRDD-01 indicates that this area contains significant fault zones, with mineralization potentially displaced down-dip to the east, similar to what occurred to the east of the Peñoles Fault. In addition, zones of post-mineral, intermediate dyking appear to have interrupted the mineralized zone in drill holes 26-SRDD-02 and 26-SRDD-03, resulting in weaker grades where the mineralized zone has been displaced. Deeper and more concentrated step-out drilling at this target is currently being carried out along a 600 m portion of the Jesus Maria Trend bounded by the San Rafael Mine to the east and the Peñoles Fault to the west to help develop a more detailed geologic model of this zone and target higher-grade mineralization in the vicinity of the Peñoles Fault. Drill hole 26-SRRC-31 was designed as a down-dip step-out hole from previously reported drill hole 26-SRRC-08 (see Capitan news release dated May 11, 2026). The drill hole returned multiple intervals of mineralization, including 240 g/t AgEq over 3.0 m, within a wider interval of 6.1 m of 154.4 g/t AgEq, extending mineralization down-dip between 40-80 m from the previous intersection.



Figure 4: Cross-section of drill hole 26-SRDD-01 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 5: Long section of Jesus Maria Silver Trend To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 6: Cruz de Plata Plan Map with New Target Drilling To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 1: Drill Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) AgEq

(g/t) Ag

(ppm) Au

(ppm) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Cu

(%) 26-ERDD-19 / Target A Interval 141.9 146.2 4.3 50.33 37.10 0.18 0.01 0.06 0.01 Interval 258.0 262.4 4.4 38.22 19.66 0.01 0.21 0.48 0.01 Interval 274.2 277.7 3.4 290.49 287.88 0.09 0.18 0.30 0.01 including 274.2 276.7 2.4 363.56 362.53 0.07 0.24 0.39 0.02 Interval 296.0 301.7 5.6 136.08 124.81 0.06 0.14 0.37 0.01 including 299.7 300.7 1.0 551.25 549.00 0.09 0.38 0.63 0.03 Interval 305.8 310.4 4.6 50.94 42.36 0.08 0.03 0.16 0.00 including 305.8 307.1 1.3 107.96 99.00 0.06 0.05 0.32 0.00 Interval 323.7 325.4 1.7 109.53 115.00 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.01 26-ERDD-26 / Target A Interval 150.5 151.5 1.1 52.04 33.00 0.26 0.01 0.06 0.01 Interval 171.3 172.3 1.1 33.69 17.00 0.18 0.02 0.14 0.00 Interval 184.9 185.9 1.0 38.61 38.00 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 Interval 253.7 255.7 2.0 73.53 73.00 0.02 0.05 0.04 0.02 Interval 272.4 277.2 4.8 43.65 25.20 0.07 0.14 0.37 0.02 Interval 294.3 296.0 1.8 34.83 23.00 0.11 0.07 0.10 0.01 Interval 298.6 300.5 1.9 46.37 25.00 0.08 0.14 0.43 0.03 Interval 310.0 310.9 0.9 39.58 17.00 0.13 0.16 0.30 0.03 Interval 326.6 330.0 3.4 32.17 22.79 0.08 0.06 0.12 0.01 Interval 362.2 366.2 4.0 42.94 34.10 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.03 Interval 373.4 374.6 1.3 29.86 18.00 0.02 0.05 0.35 0.01 26-ERDD-30 / Target A Interval 218.2 219.2 1.0 46.98 21.00 0.36 0.00 0.03 0.00 Interval 298.6 300.6 2.0 132.70 126.00 0.13 0.04 0.12 0.01 Interval 305.0 312.0 7.0 50.97 24.00 0.08 0.29 0.56 0.00 Interval 315.0 324.3 9.3 37.97 27.59 0.08 0.05 0.15 0.01 Interval 361.0 362.0 1.0 60.41 53.00 0.10 0.03 0.08 0.01 26-ERDD-31 / Target A Interval 17.6 26.7 9.1 29.60 16.41 0.19 0.00 0.01 0.00 Interval 30.4 32.3 2.0 39.10 18.00 0.30 0.00 0.01 0.01 Interval 141.6 143.5 1.9 40.20 33.00 0.11 0.02 0.02 0.01 Interval 175.6 179.2 3.6 86.30 40.18 0.06 0.52 1.03 0.05 including 175.6 177.3 1.7 104.37 48.00 0.05 0.72 1.29 0.04 Interval 184.5 193.4 8.8 51.94 23.19 0.16 0.29 0.33 0.03 including 188.9 190.3 1.4 127.14 64.00 0.32 0.73 0.68 0.12 Interval 210.0 212.0 2.0 34.29 10.00 0.04 0.27 0.54 0.01 Interval 278.1 279.6 1.5 32.14 23.00 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.01 Interval 303.0 304.2 1.1 53.73 10.00 0.01 0.10 1.42 0.01 Interval 313.1 314.2 1.1 26.83 16.00 0.00 0.09 0.32 0.00 Interval 316.7 317.7 1.0 26.86 10.00 0.00 0.13 0.48 0.01 26-ERDD-32 / Target A Interval 78.7 79.8 1.1 68.88 18.00 0.67 0.02 0.09 0.00 Interval 153.9 159.0 5.2 55.18 21.64 0.06 0.30 0.83 0.01 including 156.2 157.5 1.3 109.52 48.00 0.06 0.73 1.49 0.01 Interval 191.2 195.3 4.1 330.18 201.31 0.06 1.85 2.41 0.38 including 192.3 193.2 0.9 1142.01 730.00 0.17 6.49 6.56 1.58 Interval 201.0 202.6 1.6 261.13 226.00 0.28 0.57 0.43 0.04 Interval 220.4 225.9 5.6 230.05 127.96 0.14 1.29 2.15 0.13 including 220.4 221.5 1.1 315.90 225.00 0.23 1.32 1.63 0.17 including 224.8 225.9 1.1 312.74 115.00 0.26 1.63 4.18 0.42 26-ERDD-33 / Target A Interval 80.5 81.5 1.0 71.33 62.00 0.15 0.00 0.04 0.01 Interval 334.3 335.4 1.1 40.76 35.00 0.08 0.02 0.06 0.00 Interval 379.4 380.3 0.9 148.92 65.00 0.03 1.23 2.00 0.01 Interval 384.5 392.3 7.8 49.66 44.40 0.04 0.02 0.14 0.00 including 386.8 387.9 1.1 164.65 156.00 0.03 0.05 0.50 0.01 Interval 408.7 410.6 1.9 41.95 37.00 0.05 0.03 0.08 0.01 Interval 427.4 435.0 7.6 42.76 35.08 0.05 0.10 0.12 0.00 including 432.2 433.7 1.4 102.01 86.00 0.13 0.27 0.19 0.01 26-ERDD-34 / Target A Interval 125.1 126.3 1.2 28.70 25.00 0.06 0.01 0.02 0.00 Interval 221.0 222.1 1.1 88.21 37.00 0.05 0.24 1.50 0.02 Interval 226.1 244.4 18.4 124.12 62.70 0.15 0.53 1.37 0.05 including 232.8 241.4 8.5 212.22 102.66 0.23 0.99 2.46 0.09 and including 234.0 234.9 1.0 411.37 185.00 0.15 1.83 6.46 0.02 Interval 249.8 250.9 1.0 114.11 57.00 0.28 0.41 0.90 0.08 Interval 329.2 332.0 2.8 169.03 166.76 0.05 0.10 0.14 0.03 Interval 343.2 343.9 0.7 37.08 21.00 0.06 0.12 0.33 0.01 26-ERDD-35 / Target A Interval 48.1 49.0 0.9 44.30 10.00 0.47 0.00 0.01 0.01 Interval 95.0 95.5 0.5 52.35 4.00 0.67 0.00 0.01 0.00 Interval 127.6 128.7 1.1 197.38 140.00 0.86 0.01 0.03 0.04 Interval 205.5 207.0 1.4 164.22 134.45 0.21 0.03 0.76 0.01 Interval 273.5 276.6 3.2 27.90 25.71 0.04 0.02 0.02 0.00 Interval 279.1 280.5 1.4 676.75 703.00 0.08 0.15 0.13 0.04 Interval 302.6 303.2 0.6 200.76 123.00 0.13 1.14 1.73 0.01 Interval 316.0 316.9 0.9 30.55 21.00 0.08 0.09 0.09 0.01 Interval 329.2 334.8 5.6 83.59 57.02 0.18 0.21 0.38 0.01 including 330.2 330.6 0.5 157.46 93.00 0.32 0.78 0.94 0.04 Interval 339.8 343.5 3.6 45.46 26.03 0.11 0.20 0.25 0.02 Interval 371.6 371.9 0.3 43.18 36.00 0.01 0.08 0.22 0.01 Interval 388.2 388.7 0.5 51.19 37.00 0.03 0.34 0.23 0.01 Interval 403.9 405.4 1.5 65.18 25.00 0.03 0.10 1.27 0.02 Interval 415.1 415.7 0.5 110.58 33.00 0.03 0.33 2.43 0.01 Interval 428.5 430.3 1.8 40.60 25.11 0.00 0.22 0.41 0.00 Interval 435.4 436.5 1.1 599.54 536.00 0.03 0.59 2.72 0.04 Interval 477.1 477.9 0.8 86.81 64.00 0.00 0.28 0.69 0.01 26-ERDD-36 / Target A Interval 335.7 337.0 1.3 40.50 32.00 0.13 0.01 0.03 0.00 Interval 421.0 427.7 6.7 30.66 19.91 0.02 0.05 0.32 0.00 26-ERDD-40 / Target A Interval 172.0 177.2 5.2 65.19 58.85 0.07 0.02 0.14 0.01 including 175.8 177.2 1.4 170.80 175.00 0.05 0.05 0.03 0.01 Interval 285.1 287.6 2.6 37.41 11.00 0.10 0.18 0.54 0.01 Interval 297.7 304.7 7.0 84.84 68.95 0.10 0.14 0.21 0.05 including 297.7 298.6 0.9 103.92 77.00 0.24 0.15 0.26 0.05 including 299.8 300.5 0.7 494.25 425.00 0.41 0.82 0.95 0.28 Interval 314.1 316.4 2.3 66.49 55.52 0.09 0.05 0.17 0.02 Interval 409.0 409.9 0.9 36.03 18.00 0.01 0.13 0.52 0.01 Interval 440.9 444.7 3.8 65.56 36.11 0.01 0.19 0.91 0.00 including 440.9 441.7 0.8 147.84 25.00 0.03 0.71 3.73 0.00 26-ERDD-41 / Target A Interval 103.5 104.6 1.1 27.64 19.00 0.12 0.00 0.03 0.01 Interval 280.6 287.0 6.4 73.89 54.55 0.03 0.21 0.54 0.00 including 285.8 287.0 1.2 236.73 181.00 0.06 0.72 1.59 0.01 Interval 387.9 390.0 2.1 218.47 200.26 0.08 0.35 0.48 0.04 including 389.0 390.0 1.0 363.00 342.00 0.08 0.54 0.62 0.09 Interval 399.0 400.0 1.0 35.13 26.00 0.11 0.02 0.06 0.01 Interval 404.3 405.6 1.4 25.36 21.00 0.06 0.01 0.03 0.01 Interval 415.2 416.3 1.2 47.42 39.00 0.09 0.04 0.11 0.01 Interval 430.0 430.9 0.9 47.24 10.00 0.10 0.21 0.90 0.00 Interval 441.6 442.9 1.3 65.85 64.00 0.04 0.02 0.06 0.01 26-ERDD-42 / Target A Interval 59.5 60.5 1.1 45.81 28.00 0.26 0.00 0.01 0.01 Interval 67.8 69.2 1.4 25.39 18.00 0.11 0.00 0.01 0.01 Interval 107.5 109.0 1.5 31.35 13.00 0.25 0.00 0.01 0.01 Interval 152.1 153.5 1.4 177.91 184.00 0.05 0.03 0.01 0.01 Interval 180.5 181.5 0.9 54.41 47.00 0.09 0.05 0.06 0.02 Interval 274.2 275.5 1.4 51.37 39.00 0.09 0.14 0.17 0.01 Interval 307.9 308.4 0.5 91.29 25.00 0.23 0.62 1.17 0.06 Interval 331.1 332.5 1.4 43.06 7.00 0.45 0.08 0.07 0.01 Interval 393.1 394.7 1.6 748.16 792.50 0.01 0.03 0.06 0.01 26-ERDD-43 / Target A Interval 54.2 54.7 0.4 40.76 19.00 0.30 0.01 0.01 0.01 Interval 248.8 260.3 11.5 48.82 36.25 0.06 0.13 0.19 0.03 including 254.9 255.6 0.7 210.48 197.00 0.15 0.07 0.11 0.14 including 256.8 257.6 0.8 156.31 69.00 0.24 1.26 1.36 0.10 including 259.9 260.3 0.4 92.81 49.00 0.04 0.51 1.14 0.00 Interval 263.2 264.4 1.2 77.51 59.00 0.05 0.17 0.38 0.05 Interval 268.6 270.0 1.4 41.99 32.00 0.09 0.05 0.03 0.05 Interval 273.0 273.8 0.8 63.31 39.00 0.02 0.31 0.64 0.00 Interval 277.3 279.0 1.7 78.03 59.53 0.05 0.12 0.55 0.01 Interval 295.3 299.7 4.4 24.68 7.10 0.13 0.06 0.25 0.01 Interval 305.3 306.9 1.6 66.45 28.00 0.24 0.15 0.62 0.02 Interval 385.6 386.4 0.8 34.87 31.00 0.00 0.06 0.13 0.01 26-ERDD-44 / Target A Interval 42.0 47.5 5.5 44.01 24.42 0.28 0.00 0.02 0.00 Interval 78.5 79.6 1.1 25.70 15.65 0.13 0.00 0.04 0.00 26-ERDD-45 / Target A Interval 1.9 6.5 4.6 95.05 90.12 0.09 0.04 0.05 0.02 including 5.7 6.5 0.8 406.37 395.00 0.30 0.24 0.07 0.09 Interval 90.3 91.4 1.2 174.93 143.00 0.49 0.03 0.03 0.05 Interval 159.1 160.0 0.9 48.29 48.00 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.01 Interval 281.2 282.3 1.1 30.94 21.00 0.03 0.08 0.21 0.01 Interval 369.5 372.3 2.8 63.66 58.60 0.03 0.05 0.06 0.05 26-ERDD-49 / Target A Interval 11.0 13.3 2.3 54.37 39.78 0.22 0.00 0.02 0.00 Interval 58.8 60.0 1.2 25.36 5.00 0.28 0.00 0.02 0.00 Interval 98.0 99.9 1.9 55.08 47.00 0.13 0.01 0.01 0.02 Interval 401.9 407.0 5.1 123.18 79.07 0.11 0.67 0.85 0.02 Interval 420.3 429.7 9.3 155.41 101.74 0.13 0.49 0.92 0.19 including 420.3 421.4 1.1 342.06 250.00 0.16 0.87 2.12 0.22 including 421.4 423.0 1.6 136.06 119.00 0.06 0.12 0.34 0.11 including 425.8 426.9 1.1 208.94 165.00 0.10 0.75 0.62 0.17 including 429.2 429.7 0.5 883.84 405.00 0.75 4.40 6.99 2.15 Interval 436.7 437.5 0.9 1639.33 959.00 0.62 12.26 7.96 2.72 Interval 459.6 460.6 1.0 177.55 165.00 0.04 0.23 0.33 0.08 Interval 469.4 473.6 4.2 70.90 63.13 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.02 including 469.4 471.4 2.0 105.94 104.00 0.06 0.04 0.07 0.01 26-ERDD-50 / Target A Interval 38.9 42.0 3.1 101.95 93.81 0.17 0.00 0.01 0.02 Interval 243.6 244.4 0.8 35.35 30.00 0.07 0.02 0.04 0.00 Interval 254.1 257.6 3.5 51.68 29.09 0.27 0.02 0.04 0.00 Interval 348.4 348.7 0.3 119.56 93.00 0.32 0.11 0.13 0.04 Interval 426.4 427.6 1.3 30.02 21.00 0.10 0.07 0.04 0.01 Interval 435.2 436.3 1.1 41.22 35.50 0.04 0.05 0.10 0.01 Interval 438.6 439.6 0.9 151.70 99.00 0.19 0.66 0.90 0.07 Interval 492.2 492.8 0.6 360.76 321.00 0.02 1.68 0.54 0.06 Interval 498.1 501.0 2.9 36.49 24.00 0.05 0.16 0.21 0.01 Interval 518.5 521.5 3.0 189.91 187.34 0.00 0.39 0.11 0.02 including 518.5 519.8 1.3 310.10 302.00 0.00 0.80 0.21 0.03 Interval 541.3 541.9 0.6 69.39 67.00 0.00 0.12 0.11 0.01 26-SRDD-01 / Target B Interval 79.3 80.7 1.4 131.75 137.00 0.03 0.00 0.01 0.00 Interval 106.5 107.2 0.7 56.08 55.00 0.03 0.01 0.06 0.00 Interval 157.9 159.4 1.5 54.71 57.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.01 Interval 173.5 175.6 2.1 47.96 36.48 0.14 0.00 0.10 0.01 Interval 236.2 241.7 5.5 60.36 47.39 0.20 0.00 0.03 0.00 including 239.9 241.2 1.3 139.89 135.00 0.17 0.00 0.02 0.00 Interval 245.5 248.9 3.4 39.51 36.47 0.06 0.00 0.02 0.00 Interval 253.2 253.5 0.3 572.39 598.00 0.04 0.11 0.11 0.03 Interval 265.5 268.7 3.3 105.06 70.66 0.51 0.02 0.04 0.00 including 265.5 266.5 1.0 239.98 189.00 0.81 0.04 0.10 0.01 Interval 281.7 292.9 11.2 46.93 24.73 0.32 0.00 0.01 0.00 including 281.7 283.1 1.4 109.56 40.00 0.99 0.01 0.01 0.00 Interval 301.0 308.1 7.1 90.80 84.63 0.13 0.01 0.02 0.01 including 304.2 305.1 0.9 302.80 305.00 0.17 0.03 0.06 0.02 Interval 333.0 334.2 1.2 25.08 24.00 0.02 0.00 0.02 0.00 Interval 353.4 354.7 1.3 42.51 34.00 0.13 0.01 0.02 0.00 Interval 419.9 424.8 4.9 32.74 27.71 0.08 0.02 0.01 0.01 26-SRDD-02 / Target B Interval 129.4 130.6 1.2 55.94 54.00 0.06 0.00 0.01 0.00 Interval 135.2 136.4 1.2 52.50 53.00 0.03 0.00 0.01 0.00 Interval 358.9 359.9 1.0 37.80 4.00 0.46 0.00 0.02 0.00 Interval 407.7 409.0 1.3 28.14 8.00 0.24 0.00 0.10 0.00 26-SRDD-03 / Target B Interval 111.6 116.7 5.1 34.76 27.73 0.10 0.00 0.02 0.01 Interval 165.2 166.8 1.6 42.15 41.00 0.04 0.00 0.01 0.00 Interval 172.2 174.9 2.7 39.54 39.44 0.02 0.00 0.01 0.00 Interval 192.3 193.1 0.8 25.82 1.00 0.33 0.00 0.02 0.00 Interval 312.5 313.6 1.2 28.82 6.00 0.32 0.00 0.00 0.00 Interval 399.3 400.6 1.3 30.36 5.00 0.35 0.00 0.01 0.00 Interval 514.7 515.5 0.8 36.44 4.00 0.44 0.00 0.02 0.00 26-SRRC-30 / Target B Interval 47.2 48.8 1.5 36.53 35.00 0.04 0.00 0.02 0.00 Interval 121.9 128.0 6.1 99.80 83.75 0.28 0.00 0.01 0.00 including 126.5 128.0 1.5 189.92 197.00 0.05 0.01 0.01 0.01 Interval 164.6 166.1 1.5 134.26 130.00 0.16 0.00 0.01 0.00 Interval 173.7 175.3 1.5 25.44 15.00 0.15 0.00 0.02 0.00 Interval 176.8 187.5 10.7 39.14 28.86 0.14 0.02 0.05 0.00 Interval 198.1 204.2 6.1 42.19 37.50 0.06 0.02 0.07 0.01 Interval 214.9 216.4 1.5 32.90 27.00 0.09 0.00 0.02 0.00 26-SRRC-31 / Target B Interval 115.8 117.3 1.5 129.75 131.00 0.09 0.00 0.01 0.00 Interval 128.0 134.1 6.1 154.32 152.00 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.00 including 131.1 134.1 3.0 240.00 238.00 0.22 0.01 0.00 0.00 Interval 221.0 224.0 3.0 30.91 26.00 0.07 0.00 0.03 0.00 Interval 283.5 286.5 3.0 28.91 5.00 0.33 0.00 0.01 0.00 Interval 321.6 323.1 1.5 29.83 20.00 0.14 0.00 0.02 0.00

Metal Recovery: Ag 94%, Au 86%, Pb 93.5%, Zn 92%, Cu 75.7%

AgEq considers Ag, Au, Pb, Zn and Cu and is calculated as follows: AgEq = (Ag g/t x 0.94) + (Au g/t x 84 x 0.86) + (Cu ppm x 0.7566 x 0.0093) + (Pb ppm x 0.0024 x 0.935) + (Zn ppm x 0.0031 x 0.92)

High grades have not been capped. RC and Diamond Core Drill samples have been analysed at SGS labs in Durango using fire assay and Four-acid multi-element analysis with the following codes: GE-FAA30V6 and GEICP40Q12, with over assays using the following codes: GO_FAG37V for Au and Ag. QAQC: Capitan Silver maintains a rigorous QAQC program and inserts multiple standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream at regular intervals. Check Assays are performed at ALS laboratories in Zacatecas, Mexico. True widths along the Jesús María Trend are estimated to be 70-90% of the drilled width. At new drill targets/discoveries, true widths are unknown. Intervals are calculated at a 25 g/t AgEq cut-off and are cut at a maximum of 3 metres of internal dilution. Some numbers may not sum correctly due to rounding.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Idziszek, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Capitan, and a "qualified person" (with the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

About Capitan Silver Corp.

Capitan Silver is defining a new high-grade silver system at its Cruz de Plata project, located in the heart of Mexico's primary silver belt. The Company is led by a proven and accomplished management team that has previously advanced three projects into production, on time and on budget. The Company has been diligent in maintaining a tight share structure and has one of the tightest share structures among its peer group, with the top three shareholders owning approximately 37% of the Company's share capital. Capitan Silver is fully funded and actively drilling at its Cruz de Plata silver project.

ON BEHALF OF CAPITAN SILVER CORP.

"Alberto Orozco"

Alberto Orozco, CEO

For Additional Information Contact:

Alberto Orozco, CEO

Capitan Silver Corp.

... Greg DiTomaso, Investor Relations

Capitan Silver Corp.

...

Phone: (416) 433-2801



CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements "). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require Capitan to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", "objective", "potential", "target", "strategy", "project", "forecast", "outlook", "scheduled", "seek", "explore" and other similar terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, and the negatives thereof, or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to: expectations regarding the Company's 2026 drilling program at the Cruz de Plata project, including the planned 60,000-metre multi-rig program; anticipated timing and results of future assay results; the potential scale, continuity, and grade of mineralization at the Cruz de Plata project; the potential to expand known zones of mineralization; the prospectivity of the Cruz de Plata project and its exploration potential; management's beliefs regarding the mineralized system at Cruz de Plata; and the Company's strategy and exploration objectives.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions and expectations regarding: the continued validity of exploration results and geological interpretations; the ability to complete planned exploration programs on time and within budget; the availability of financing for future exploration and development activities; commodity prices remaining at levels that support continued exploration; the ability to obtain and maintain all necessary permits and approvals; the accuracy of current mineral resource estimates; the continuity of mineralization between drill holes; and general economic and business conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: exploration and development risks, including risks related to the interpretation of geological data and exploration results; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; risks inherent in the mining industry including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance; fluctuations in commodity prices; currency exchange rate fluctuations; risks related to obtaining and maintaining necessary permits and licenses; risks related to the Company's title to its mineral properties; risks related to the political and economic climate in Mexico; regulatory changes; reliance on key personnel; competition in the mining industry; risks related to the Company's ability to raise additional capital; dilution to existing shareholders; risks related to global economic conditions and market volatility; environmental risks and hazards; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings.

The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. For a more complete discussion of the risk factors affecting the Company, readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ ( ) under the Capitan's issuer profile.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.







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Source: Capitan Silver Corp.