MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Worldview Global Impact and HKUST Formalize Partnership to Deliver Columbia SIPA Executive Education in Hong Kong

October 19, 2026 2:12 AM EDT | Source: Worldview Global Impact

Hong Kong, SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Worldview Global Impact (WGI), an authorized implementing partner for Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) executive education programs, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). The agreement was signed by the Dean of HKUST's Public Policy division and establishes a formal framework for delivering Columbia SIPA-certified executive education in Hong Kong.

In conjunction with the MOU signing, WGI successfully completed delivery of the Global Impact Leadership certificate program to 24 students from HKUST's Public Policy (PPOL) program this October, marking the first completed cohort under this partnership.

The Global Impact Leadership program is developed and certified through Columbia University SIPA. It covers two core tracks: Global Impact Leadership Skills - drawing on leadership theory, organizational authority, and real-world case studies from leaders including Peter Drucker and Michael Bloomberg - and Crisis Leadership and Risk Management Skills, which addresses decision-making under pressure, data-driven risk assessment, natural disaster response, and the growing role of AI governance in leadership practice. The program is one of several executive education offerings through Columbia SIPA, which has delivered professional education across more than 100 countries over 25 years.

"This partnership with HKUST represents exactly the kind of collaboration WGI was built to facilitate," said Jasmine Wang, Co-Chair of Worldview Global Impact. "Part of our role is to bring the rigor of Columbia SIPA's curriculum to institutions that are shaping the next generation of policy and public sector leaders - and HKUST is a natural partner for that mission."

"Completing this first cohort with HKUST PPOL students is a meaningful milestone," said Cheng Peng, Program Coordinator at Columbia SIPA. "The conversations in the room - on leadership, crisis response, and AI governance - reflected exactly the kind of engagement this program is designed to generate."

Hong Kong's position as a global financial and policy hub makes it a strategic anchor for WGI's broader Asia-Pacific expansion. The MOU lays the groundwork for continued program delivery, with additional cohorts planned. Further institutional collaborations are currently under exploration across the region and globally.

About Worldview Global Impact

Worldview Global Impact (WGI) is a non-profit organization founded in 2017 and registered in New York. It is committed to promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to nurturing new visions of sustainability and positive social impact. Its activities include forums & conferences, impact investing training and education, art exhibitions, and other innovative actions and initiatives. WGI's Co-Founders and Co-Chairs are Li (Jasmine) Wang and Dr. Robin Lewis.

About the Global Impact Leadership Program

Global Impact Leadership is designed for professionals from government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the private sector. The course supports organizations seeking to strengthen leadership capacity in times of uncertainty and can be customized to align with the specific priorities, challenges, and context of an organization. The program is devised and delivered by the Columbia University Picker Center for Executive Education and Worldview Global Impact.

Media Contact

Jasmine Wang

Co-Chair, Worldview Global Impact

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Source: Worldview Global Impact