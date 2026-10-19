Iran Appoints Akhlaqi as New Defense Minister
(MENAFN) Iranian lawmakers have approved Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as the country's new defense minister, according to reports, following a parliamentary vote held on Sunday.
Akhlaqi secured 237 votes in favor and 15 against, with no abstentions, from a total of 277 votes cast during a session conducted by video conference.
The approval came after legislators considered arguments both supporting and opposing his appointment and examined his proposed plans for leading the Defense Ministry.
Akhlaqi succeeds Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed in the opening US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. Majid Ebn al-Reza had temporarily assumed responsibility for the ministry following Nasirzadeh's death.
Speaking to reporters after winning parliamentary approval, Akhlaqi said Iran had prepared measures to respond to a potential US attack involving the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, commonly known as the “Mother of All Bombs.”
“We have taken the necessary measures to counter such an action and are continuing our work with confidence,” he told reporters.
The newly approved minister also issued a warning to US President Donald Trump, suggesting Washington should focus on ensuring the safe withdrawal of its military personnel from the region.
“If he drops one bomb, he should see how many of his forces he will have to take out of the region horizontally,” he said, apparently referring to the possibility of American military casualties.
Akhlaqi secured 237 votes in favor and 15 against, with no abstentions, from a total of 277 votes cast during a session conducted by video conference.
The approval came after legislators considered arguments both supporting and opposing his appointment and examined his proposed plans for leading the Defense Ministry.
Akhlaqi succeeds Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed in the opening US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. Majid Ebn al-Reza had temporarily assumed responsibility for the ministry following Nasirzadeh's death.
Speaking to reporters after winning parliamentary approval, Akhlaqi said Iran had prepared measures to respond to a potential US attack involving the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, commonly known as the “Mother of All Bombs.”
“We have taken the necessary measures to counter such an action and are continuing our work with confidence,” he told reporters.
The newly approved minister also issued a warning to US President Donald Trump, suggesting Washington should focus on ensuring the safe withdrawal of its military personnel from the region.
“If he drops one bomb, he should see how many of his forces he will have to take out of the region horizontally,” he said, apparently referring to the possibility of American military casualties.
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