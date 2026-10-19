South Korea Renews Push for Peaceful Dialogue with North Korea
(MENAFN) South Korea has pledged to continue working toward restarting negotiations with North Korea and establishing peaceful relations between the two countries, according to reports.
South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said on Sunday that the government would pursue initiatives to create conditions for reviving long-suspended inter-Korean talks.
"Efforts will be made to open the door for dialogue between South Korea and North Korea and to hold talks on peace and joint prosperity," Han said.
She acknowledged that the division of the Korean Peninsula remains a persistent reality, emphasizing that the suffering of displaced people and families separated by the conflict continues.
"Our efforts to open the road to peaceful coexistence of South Korea and North Korea cannot stop," she further said.
The two countries signed the landmark Panmunjom Declaration in April 2018 at the border village of Panmunjom, marking a significant effort to improve relations.
Despite these diplomatic initiatives, the two Koreas technically remain at war because the Korean War, fought between 1950 and 1953, concluded with an armistice rather than a formal peace agreement.
Since taking office in June 2025, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has adopted a different approach toward Pyongyang from that of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol. His administration has suspended loudspeaker broadcasts targeting North Korea and prohibited activists from sending anti-Pyongyang balloons across the border, alongside other measures intended to restore communication channels that were suspended during the previous administration.
South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said on Sunday that the government would pursue initiatives to create conditions for reviving long-suspended inter-Korean talks.
"Efforts will be made to open the door for dialogue between South Korea and North Korea and to hold talks on peace and joint prosperity," Han said.
She acknowledged that the division of the Korean Peninsula remains a persistent reality, emphasizing that the suffering of displaced people and families separated by the conflict continues.
"Our efforts to open the road to peaceful coexistence of South Korea and North Korea cannot stop," she further said.
The two countries signed the landmark Panmunjom Declaration in April 2018 at the border village of Panmunjom, marking a significant effort to improve relations.
Despite these diplomatic initiatives, the two Koreas technically remain at war because the Korean War, fought between 1950 and 1953, concluded with an armistice rather than a formal peace agreement.
Since taking office in June 2025, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has adopted a different approach toward Pyongyang from that of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol. His administration has suspended loudspeaker broadcasts targeting North Korea and prohibited activists from sending anti-Pyongyang balloons across the border, alongside other measures intended to restore communication channels that were suspended during the previous administration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment