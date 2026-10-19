Newsom Calls for Conditions on US Military Aid to Israel
(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom says American military assistance to Israel should be subject to conditions, describing the approach as an increasingly shared position within the Democratic Party as he visits New Hampshire amid speculation about a possible presidential campaign in 2028.
"Aid has to be conditioned," Newsom said in an interview, pointing to violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which he argued weaken the prospects of achieving a two-state solution.
"Bibi Netanyahu has done a remarkable job of really isolating himself from the rest of the world and increasingly from the American people," Newsom said, adding that "the damage he's done is incalculable."
Newsom described Israel's military campaign in Gaza as a "moral catastrophe" but stopped short of identifying the specific types of military assistance that should be restricted or made conditional. He highlighted the difference between defensive equipment, such as the Iron Dome missile defense system, and offensive weaponry.
He argued that US military assistance should reflect human rights standards, including those established under the Leahy framework. Introduced in 1997, the federal rule bars the US government from providing funding to foreign military units when there is "credible information" indicating their involvement in serious human rights violations.
"Aid has to be conditioned," Newsom said in an interview, pointing to violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which he argued weaken the prospects of achieving a two-state solution.
"Bibi Netanyahu has done a remarkable job of really isolating himself from the rest of the world and increasingly from the American people," Newsom said, adding that "the damage he's done is incalculable."
Newsom described Israel's military campaign in Gaza as a "moral catastrophe" but stopped short of identifying the specific types of military assistance that should be restricted or made conditional. He highlighted the difference between defensive equipment, such as the Iron Dome missile defense system, and offensive weaponry.
He argued that US military assistance should reflect human rights standards, including those established under the Leahy framework. Introduced in 1997, the federal rule bars the US government from providing funding to foreign military units when there is "credible information" indicating their involvement in serious human rights violations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment