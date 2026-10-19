Uzbekistan, Bangladesh Seek To Expand Trade, Investment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Bangladesh have discussed expanding trade, investment cooperation and business ties during a meeting between senior diplomats on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad on October 18.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting between Uzbekistan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloyev and Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir to discuss prospects for further developing bilateral relations.

The talks focused on strengthening economic ties, expanding investment cooperation and encouraging more active contacts between business communities in both countries.

The officials reviewed opportunities to broaden commercial engagement and develop mutually beneficial partnerships. Closer interaction between businesses could help identify new areas for cooperation and create opportunities for joint initiatives. However, the ministry's statement did not specify particular projects, investment amounts or trade targets agreed upon during the meeting.

Additionally, Aloyev and Kabir exchanged views on current international issues, including ways to strengthen cooperation within the United Nations, the OIC and other international organizations.

Both sides highlighted the importance of coordinating their approaches and maintaining dialogue on issues of mutual interest through multilateral platforms.

The meeting took place during the 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad, providing an opportunity for Uzbekistan and Bangladesh to discuss bilateral relations alongside broader international cooperation.