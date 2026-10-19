RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE : Availability Of The 2026 URD - Evolution In The Governance - Annual General Meeting On 4Th December 2026

Paris, 19 October 2026

EVOLUTION IN THE GOVERNANCE OF RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2026 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 4 DECEMBER 2026

Ramsay Health Care Limited (RHC) has previously announced its intention to distribute its 52.79% shareholding in Ramsay Santé to its own shareholders by way of an in-specie distribution. The distribution is planned to take place on 9 December 2026, subject to approval by RHC's shareholders at a general meeting to be held on 24 November 2026 and receipt of the required authorisations.

In this context, Ms Natalie Davis, Chairwoman, Ms Henrietta Rowe (in her capacity as permanent representative of Ramsay Health Care (UK) Ltd), Mr Steven Sargent, Ms Karen Penrose and Mr Anthony Neilson, who were appointed as Directors of the Company on the proposal of RHC, will resign from their positions with effect from, and subject to, completion of the distribution.

On the recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has decided to propose the appointment of Mr Frédéric Collet as independent Chairman following the distribution, subject to his appointment as a Director by the General Meeting of 4 December 2026 and subject to completion of the distribution.

The appointment of Mr Pascal Roché, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Ms Alexandra Boleslawski as Directors will also be proposed to the General Meeting of 4 December 2026. These appointments will take effect upon, and subject to, completion of the distribution.

Following the distribution, the Board of Directors is expected to comprise a majority of independent Directors, in accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code.

The biographies of Mr Frédéric Collet and Ms Alexandra Boleslawski are set out below. The biography of Mr Pascal Roché is included in the Universal Registration Document made available today.

The Demerger Booklet published by RHC, which sets out details of the proposed distribution, is available on RHC's website ( ).

Availability of the Universal Registration Document

Ramsay Générale de Santé's 2026 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) on Monday 19 October 2026. It is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and can be consulted as from today on the Ramsay Santé website:

An English translation of the Universal Registration Document will shortly be available on the Company's website.

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF's website ()

The Universal Registration Document, prepared for the financial year ending 30 June 2026, includes in particular:



the annual financial report and the integrated report,

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,

the management report, including in particular the sustainability report,

the Statutory Auditors' reports and information regarding their fees,

the report certifying the sustainability information,

the financial delegations submitted to the General Meeting for approval, the description of the share buy-back programme.



Annual General Meeting

The Combined Annual General Meeting of Ramsay Générale de Santé will be held on 4 December 2026, at 10.00 am, on first call, at L'APOSTROPHE, 83 avenue Marceau, 75116 PARIS.

The preliminary meeting notice will be published today in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires). It contains the agenda for the Meeting, the draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors to be submitted to shareholders for approval, and the main arrangements for participation, voting and the exercise of shareholders' rights.

This preliminary meeting notice is available on the Ramsay Santé website: All information relating to the General Meeting will also be made available on this website.

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Biography of Frédéric Collet

Frédéric Collet is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris (Economy and Finance) and holds a Master's degree in Economic Science from Panthéon-Assas University. He began his career in 1990 at Kraft Foods Group (Jacobs Suchard) as an internal auditor and business controller. He joined Henkel in 1992, first as Chief Financial Officer of Henkel Cosmetic and then in marketing and commercial roles. From 2000 to 2004, he was General Manager for the United Kingdom and Ireland. In 2005, he joined Novartis, where he successively served as President of Ciba Vision, President of Sandoz and General Manager, Oncology. From 2017 to 2022, he was President of Novartis France. He also chaired LEEM, the French pharmaceutical industry association, from 2019 to 2022. Since 2023, Frédéric Collet has been Founder and President of Bionnassay-Consult, Senior Advisor at Eurazeo and President of the Filière Intelligence Artificielle & Cancers. He also serves on several boards and committees in the healthcare sector, including Institut Imagine and Ramsay Santé's Mission Committee.

Throughout his career, Frédéric Collet has also been actively engaged in public health policy, contributing to numerous reports, expert committees, think tanks and publications aimed at addressing key challenges facing healthcare systems, particularly access to innovation, sustainability and the transformation of healthcare

Biography of Alexandra Boleslawski

Alexandra Boleslawski is a graduate of HEC, Paris (Master in Management, majoring in Finance). She spent 39 years at Crédit Agricole Group. She began her career in 1986 at what is now Crédit Agricole CIB, where she spent more than 20 years in Structured Finance. There, she became Managing Director and Global Head of Power, Utilities and Mining. She then held senior coverage roles before being appointed Chief Risk Officer of Crédit Agricole CIB in 2018. From September 2019 to September 2025, she was Crédit Agricole Group Chief Risk Officer and a member of the Crédit Agricole S.A. Executive Committee.

Since 2019, she has also held independent directorships in the financial sector. She currently sits on the Boards and Audit Committees of the Cube Infrastructure Funds and of CFM Indosuez Wealth.

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the European leader in private hospitalisation and primary care. With 40,000 employees and 10,000 practitioners, the group welcomes 13 million patients each year in 491 facilities across five countries (France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy).

As a mission-driven company, Ramsay Santé covers the entire care pathways in medicine, surgery, obstetrics, medical and rehabilitation care, mental health and primary care centers, with constant innovation to improves everyone's health and ensures equitable access to secure and qualitative care.

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Investor / Analyst Relations Press Relations

Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon

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Ramsay Générale de Santé - Evolution in the Governance - Availability of the 2026 Universal Registration Document - Annual General Meeting on 4th December