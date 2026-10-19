Exor Press Release - Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 19 October 2026 EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the“Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 23 September 2026 (the“First Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe: EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 12 October 2026 51,469 69.79 3,592,163.26 13 October 2026 52,028 69.67 3,624,891.64 14 October 2026 53,152 69.82 3,710,888.48 15 October 2026 53,725 68.77 3,694,809.06 16 October 2026 55,309 68.88 3,809,766.57 TOTAL 265,683 18,432,519.01

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 12 October 2026 31,211 69.73 2,176,446.78 13 October 2026 31,074 69.66 2,164,692.09 14 October 2026 30,480 69.82 2,127,979.25 15 October 2026 29,722 68.77 2,043,883.59 16 October 2026 32,741 68.89 2,255,513.53 TOTAL 155,228 10,768,515.23

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 12 October 2026 4,639 69.83 323,961.48 13 October 2026 4,881 69.69 340,144.18 14 October 2026 5,020 69.83 350,565.08 15 October 2026 5,308 68.80 365,201.01 16 October 2026 5,591 68.86 385,003.98 TOTAL 25,439 1,764,875.73

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 12 October 2026 5,496 69.79 383,567.27 13 October 2026 5,868 69.69 408,918.19 14 October 2026 5,993 69.89 418,860.91 15 October 2026 6,206 68.80 426,992.14 16 October 2026 6,691 68.94 461,256.30 TOTAL 30,254 2,099,594.81

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €109 million for a total amount of 1,564,066 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 19 October 2026, the Company held in total 6,602,442 ordinary shares in treasury (3.18% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor's corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.97% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment

Exor Press Release - W43-26 Buyback