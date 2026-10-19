The Smart Luggage At The 140Th Canton Fair:Airwheel 20Inch Carry-On Hand Scooter Ai Wheel Robot Cabin Luxury Suitcase Takes Smart Travel To The Next Level

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, CHINA, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the event, international smart mobility brandpresented its range of

The first phase of the 140th Canton Fair has come to an end, but one of the products featured at Airwheel's booth continues to generate conversation among international buyers: a suitcase that can actually be ridden.









The response was immediate.

International buyers gathered around the Airwheel booth to see the products, ask questions and, most importantly, experience them for themselves. One after another, visitors stepped onto the electric suitcases and rode through the exhibition area.

Soon, Airwheel rideable luxury suitcases became a familiar sight across the venue, with buyers riding between exhibition areas and returning to the booth to explore product specifications and potential business opportunities.

A suitcase that moves with you is no longer a concept. At Airwheel, it is a product experience.

From“Carry-On” to“Ride-On”









Traditional luggage is designed around a simple relationship: the traveler moves, and the suitcase follows.

Airwheel is challenging that relationship.

Its Luxury Cabin Suitcase combines the storage functionality of a compact travel case with an integrated electric mobility system, allowing users to switch between conventional luggage handling.

For travelers moving through large airports, exhibition centers, transportation hubs and other spacious environments, the concept is straightforward:

Instead of always pulling your suitcase, ride it when the journey calls for it.

The idea proved particularly compelling at the Canton Fair, where buyers routinely travel long distances between exhibition halls, booths and meeting areas.

On selected Airwheel models, the riding mechanism can be deployed with an intuitive control system, allowing the suitcase to transition from luggage to personal mobility device within seconds.

The result is a distinctly different travel experience.

The suitcase is no longer simply something being carried.

It becomes part of the way you move.

A Product That Turns Curiosity Into Business Conversations

Airwheel's product demonstrations at the Canton Fair was driven not only by its unusual appearance, but by the ability of visitors to experience the technology directly.

Buyers could sit on the suitcase, test the riding controls, examine the structure and evaluate the combination of luggage storage and electric mobility firsthand.

That physical interaction quickly moved beyond curiosity.

Airwheel's exhibition team engaged with international buyers on topics including bulk purchasing, product certifications, delivery schedules, distribution models, market positioning and product portfolios.

For distributors and retailers, the attraction is clear.

Rideable smart luggage offers a differentiated category that sits at the intersection of travel gear, personal mobility and consumer technology.

It creates a product experience that traditional luggage cannot easily replicate while giving retail and distribution partners a new way to engage consumers.

The Canton Fair experience demonstrated the value of that approach: visitors did not need a lengthy explanation to understand the concept.

They could simply get on and ride.

73.26Wh Removable Battery Designed for Carry-On Travel









The technology behind Airwheel's Luxury Cabin Suitcase extends far beyond its electric drive system.

The 73.26Wh removable lithium battery is designed around the requirements of modern air travel. Airwheel states that the battery meets global airline standards, with a removable architecture that allows it to be taken out of the suitcase when required.

For the SE3SX, Airwheel's 20-inch smart electric suitcase is specifically positioned as a cabin-size carry-on product, with the company stating that it meets international airline carry-on standards. The removable battery architecture also facilitates security inspection and battery handling during travel.

The battery solution is supported by relevant safety certification, while the 20-inch cabin-size form factor is designed to integrate electric mobility into a travel format familiar to international travelers.

This creates an important distinction.

Airwheel is not simply building an electric vehicle that happens to look like luggage.

It is engineering a travel product around the requirements of luggage first, while integrating personal mobility into the same architecture.

The SE3SX, for example, combines a 73.26Wh battery, 20-inch carry-on format, 6.6kg overall weight, 95kg maximum load and a top speed of 9.9km/h. It also supports Apple Find My and Airwheel's smart app ecosystem.

Smart Features Built Into the Travel Experience

Electric mobility is only one part of the Airwheel experience.

Depending on the model, the Luxury Cabin Suitcase portfolio incorporates technologies including TSA-compatible locks, USB charging, Airwheel smart APP connectivity, Apple Find My support and dynamic RGB lighting.

The objective is not to add technology simply for the sake of technology.

Each feature is intended to address a familiar part of the travel experience.

The smart APP provides connected control functions, while Apple Find My support gives users another way to keep track of their luggage. TSA-compatible locking supports international travel scenarios, while USB charging turns the suitcase into an additional source of mobile power.

On the SE3SX, Airwheel has also integrated a smart handle that brings key riding controls into the handlebar architecture, combining acceleration, braking and reverse functions into a compact interface.

The design philosophy is therefore less about creating a“smart gadget” and more about creating a smart piece of travel equipment.

Engineering Meets Luxury Luggage Design

The engineering challenge behind a rideable suitcase is significant.

A conventional suitcase needs to maximize internal storage while remaining lightweight, durable and easy to transport.

An electric suitcase adds an entirely different set of requirements: motors, batteries, structural reinforcement, control systems, wheels and mechanical components must all coexist within a compact luggage architecture.

Airwheel approaches this challenge through the integration of electric drive technology, structural engineering, intelligent controls and premium luggage design.

The SE3SX uses an enhanced aluminum-magnesium alloy frame combined with an ABS+PC composite shell, balancing strength with weight. The product supports a maximum load of 95kg while maintaining a compact 20-inch cabin-size form.

The result is a product that does not simply look futuristic.

Its technology is built into the physical architecture of the suitcase.

The intelligence is in the structure.

The mobility is in the design.

And the technology is designed to disappear into the experience.

International Design Recognition Beyond the Ride

The attention Airwheel received at the Canton Fair is part of a broader design and innovation story.

Airwheel's smart rideable luggage portfolio has received recognition from a wide range of international design programs, including the Berlin Design Awards Gold, European Product Design Award (EPDA), MUSE Design Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, Asian Design Awards, Japan IDPA Awards, WGA Wonder Global Design Awards and iLuxury Design Awards, among others.

Airwheel's official product platform also highlights international design recognition across models including the SE3 series and SE3MiniT, with awards associated with programs in Europe, the United States and Asia.

For Airwheel, these awards represent more than visual design.

A rideable suitcase requires designers and engineers to rethink the relationship between form, function and movement.

How can a motor be integrated without compromising luggage space?

How can a riding mechanism remain compact when the suitcase is used as conventional luggage?

How can a premium exterior accommodate sophisticated electronics and mechanical components?

And perhaps most importantly:

How can technology change the experience of travel without making the product feel complicated?

These are the design questions behind the evolution of Airwheel's smart luggage.

600+ Global Patents and Trademarks in 168+ Countries and Regions

Behind the product portfolio is an international intellectual property foundation developed over more than a decade of smart mobility research and product development.

Airwheel has established a portfolio of more than 600 global patents, while its trademark registrations extend across more than 168 countries and regions.

For international business partners, this intellectual property foundation provides an important indicator of Airwheel's long-term commitment to technology, product development and global market expansion.

The combination of patents, international trademarks, design awards and an established product portfolio gives Airwheel a broader foundation for cooperation with distributors, retailers, travel retailers and mobility-focused partners.

Rather than building its international business around a single product, Airwheel is developing a broader smart mobility ecosystem.

A Complete Luxury Cabin Suitcase Portfolio

The Canton Fair presentation also demonstrated that Airwheel's strategy extends well beyond a single flagship model.

The SE3SX, SE3SL and SE3SXD form key parts of the Luxury Cabin Suitcase portfolio, offering different approaches to intelligent riding, portability and connected travel.

The SE3SX Cabin Suitcase

The SE3SL+ Airport Boarding Suitcase emphasizes lightweight design and everyday usability, balancing rideability, portability and travel convenience.

The SE3S and SE3SL Smart Carry-on Suitcase

Airwheel also presented products designed for more specific travel and mobility scenarios.

The SE3MiniT hand suitcase

The SE3T brings a larger-capacity format for travelers who need greater storage for longer journeys and family travel.

The SQ3 and SQ3S kids suitcase extend the rideable luggage concept into children's travel, combining mobility, practicality and a more engaging travel experience.

Together, these models form a broader product ecosystem spanning premium cabin luggage, everyday travel, larger-capacity mobility and family-oriented products.

For international distributors and retailers, that creates greater flexibility in building a localized product portfolio around different consumer segments and market requirements.

The Next Evolution of Smart Travel

The first phase of the 140th Canton Fair offered Airwheel an opportunity to demonstrate its products directly to global buyers.

The demonstrations allowed visitors to see the riding function firsthand.

Visitors saw the product.

They sat on it.

They rode it.

And many stayed to discuss what it could mean for their markets.

That sequence-from discovery to experience to business conversation -captures the core of Airwheel's approach to smart travel.

The company is not simply putting a motor into a suitcase.

It is exploring what happens when luggage becomes mobility.

When mobility becomes intelligent.

And when technology becomes an integrated part of the travel experience.

The result is a new category of travel equipment designed for a generation of travelers who expect their everyday products to do more.

A suitcase that carries your belongings.

A mobility device that carries you.

A connected travel companion that moves with you.

That is the direction Airwheel is taking with its Luxury Cabin Suitcase.

Airwheel Continues at Canton Fair Phase Two and Phase Three

The first phase of the 140th Canton Fair may have concluded, but Airwheel's presence at the event continues.

The brand will participate in the second and third phases, providing international distributors, retailers, sourcing professionals and potential business partners with further opportunities to experience the Luxury Cabin Suitcase portfolio firsthand.

Phase Two

October 23–27, 2026

Airwheel Booth: 20.2F19-20

Phase Three

October 31–November 4, 2026

Airwheel Booths: 18.1K04, 20.2J37-38 and 20.2K11-12

For buyers looking for differentiated smart travel products, the upcoming exhibition phases provide an opportunity to explore the full Airwheel portfolio, experience the rideable luggage firsthand and discuss potential distribution and sourcing opportunities directly with the brand.

The first phase showed how quickly a new form of luggage can capture attention.

The next two phases will bring that experience to even more global buyers.

Airwheel is not waiting for the future of travel.

It is building it-one smart suitcase at a time.

About Airwheel

Airwheel is an international smart mobility brand developing intelligent travel, personal mobility and smart electric products.

With more than a decade of experience in smart mobility development, 600+ global patents, trademark registrations across 168+ countries and regions, and a growing portfolio of international design awards, Airwheel continues to explore the convergence of intelligent technology, industrial design and everyday mobility.

Its smart rideable luggage portfolio includes the SE3SX, SE3SL, SE3SXD, SE3SL, SE3S, SE3MiniT, SE3T and SQ series, serving different travel scenarios, user groups and market requirements.

Airwheel's vision is simple:Free Intelligent Life

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