Herfindahl Chiropractic Announces New San Diego Office Location In Mission Valley

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Dr. Ashley Herfindahl

Herfindahl Chiropractic, led by Dr. Ashley Herfindahl, has moved to a new office location at 1011 Camino del Rio S, Suite 150, San Diego, CA 92108.

- Dr. Ashley HerfindahlSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Herfindahl Chiropractic, led by Dr. Ashley Herfindahl, has moved to a new office location at 1011 Camino del Rio S, Suite 150, San Diego, CA 92108.The new location provides patients with an updated destination for chiropractic care in San Diego while continuing the practice's longstanding focus on personalized care for individuals and families. Dr. Herfindahl has been practicing in San Diego since 2000 and has served patients in the Mission Valley area for many years.Patients visiting the new office can continue to access a range of chiropractic services and treatment options based on their individual needs. Herfindahl Chiropractic's services include chiropractic care, auto accident injury care, spinal decompression, cold laser therapy, Chiropractic BioPhysics, rehabilitation, and other approaches for addressing pain, injuries, and mobility concerns.The practice also provides care for patients of different ages and offers family-focused chiropractic services. Its website highlights care for children, adults, and pregnant patients, as well as support for individuals dealing with conditions such as back pain, neck pain, headaches, sports injuries, and injuries associated with auto accidents.Continuing a Patient-Focused ApproachFor Dr. Herfindahl, the move represents an updated location while maintaining the same commitment to taking time with patients and developing care based on their individual concerns.Herfindahl Chiropractic emphasizes personalized evaluations and a combination of chiropractic techniques, rehabilitation, and other treatment approaches. The practice also offers non-surgical spinal decompression, ArthroStim instrument-assisted care, cold laser therapy, and Chiropractic BioPhysics techniques."We're excited to welcome patients to our new location in Suite 150," said Dr. Ashley Herfindahl. "Our goal remains the same: to provide thoughtful, individualized chiropractic care and help our patients work toward better health and function."Herfindahl Chiropractic is currently accepting new patients. Patients can contact the office at (619) 295-3885 or visit the practice's website to learn more about available services and schedule an appointment.About Herfindahl ChiropracticHerfindahl Chiropractic is a San Diego chiropractic practice led by Dr. Ashley Herfindahl. The practice provides chiropractic and wellness care for individuals and families, with services addressing a variety of pain, injury, and mobility concerns. Dr. Herfindahl earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic West in 1999 and has practiced in San Diego since 2000.New Office Address:Herfindahl Chiropractic1011 Camino del Rio S, Suite 150San Diego, CA 92108Phone: (619) 295-3885Website: herfindahlchiropracticMedia Contact:Herfindahl Chiropractic(619) 295-3885

Dr. Ashley J. Herfindahl,

Herfindahl Chiropractic

+1 (619) 295-3885

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Herfindahl Chiropractic Announces New San Diego Office Location in Mission Valley News Provided By Herfindahl Chiropractic October 19, 2026, 06:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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