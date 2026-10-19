EIMT Expands Global Graduation Ceremonies With Upcoming Singapore And Dubai Events

European Institute on Management and Technology

EIMT Convocation London

EIMT Convocation Ceremony 2026

Following graduation ceremonies in London, EIMT Switzerland will bring its global graduate community together for graduation ceremonies in Singapore and Dubai.

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EIMT Switzerland is hosting a series of graduation ceremonies across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East for its international students. Being a well-known institution in the online education field, EIMT recently held two distinct convocation ceremonies in the United Kingdom in the first half of 2026. As part of its continuous global engagement strategy, it is now preparing for its next graduation ceremonies, which will take place in Singapore in October 2026 and in Dubai in January 2027.

Online education connects learners across borders, but in-person academic gatherings provide a chance to bring that global student community together. Because EIMT students complete their degrees digitally from locations around the world, these events give graduates an opportunity to meet faculty, connect with classmates, and celebrate their academic achievements face to face. EIMT's London events, followed by the upcoming events in Singapore and Dubai, reflect this approach by creating opportunities for connections beyond the virtual classroom.

London Convocations Bring Global Graduates Together

EIMT held its first UK ceremony on 28 March 2026 at the House of Lords, London, followed by a second on 6 June 2026 at ISH Venues, 229 Great Portland Street, London. Both events brought graduates together with faculty and other members of the EIMT community to mark the end of their studies. Since the programmes are delivered online, many of them never meet personally during their course. These ceremonies are often the first opportunity for graduates to meet their classmates and faculty in person.

The ceremonies were led by Group Rector Prof. Dr Shailendra N. Kulkarni and Dean Dr Mensur Zeqiri, alongside senior faculty representatives and other EIMT members who travelled to oversee the formal conferments. Official institutional updates and social media highlights across LinkedIn and Instagram captured a clear atmosphere of milestone achievement, professional prestige, and mutual celebration.

Highlighting the event's vision and the transformative power of modern education, Dr Mensur Zeqiri addressed the graduating assembly:

"Graduation represents an important milestone in every learner's academic journey. For an international institution such as EIMT, our convocations also provide an opportunity to bring together graduates from different countries and professional backgrounds. This is a time for reflection and responsibility, highlighting the true transformative power of education."

Prof. Dr Shailendra N. Kulkarni, President of the Ceremony under the Euro American Education Group, delivered the presidential address, celebrating the resilience of the digital student body:

"This London event reflects our vision for globally connected, learner-centred institutions committed to quality and international engagement. Balancing demanding global careers with rigorous academic studies takes immense determination. Today, we celebrate that determination and watch your professional dreams take flight."

The events featured traditional academic processions, inspiring addresses on future leadership, and formal award presentations. For graduates who had gathered from all over the world, these convocations served as important physical touchpoints. These gatherings turned online academic connections into opportunities for face-to-face interaction among graduates, faculty, and the wider EIMT community.

Singapore and Dubai Next on EIMT Tour

On the back of successful convocation events in the UK, the institution will host its next highly anticipated graduation ceremony in Singapore on 24 October 2026. The global tour will then head into the new year with the Dubai Convocation in January 2027.

Ahead of these ceremonies, EIMT's official portal has confirmed the key dates for graduating students. Attending graduates may bring accompanying guests, and each ceremony will include academic regalia, official certificate presentation, and formal event photography.

Translating Digital Learning into Global Capital

EIMT treats its international convocations as more than a formality. They link online study with in-person networking. Its degrees are earned fully online, letting working professionals study while continuing their professional commitments, the ceremonies give graduates something the online format cannot: a room full of peers to actually meet, shake hands with, share their success stories, and celebrate milestones alongside.

Moving from the successful UK events to the upcoming ceremonies in Singapore and Dubai, EIMT continues its mission of uniting global talent. This initiative builds a strong network of leaders who have proven their mettle and are equipped to navigate an unpredictable global market.

About EIMT

The European Institute of Management & Technology (EIMT) is an international higher education provider offering online degree programmes to learners worldwide. As a key founding institution of the Euro American Education Group, it provides career-aligned education suitable for both working professionals, aspiring leaders, and traditional students. EIMT offers a diverse portfolio of academic programmes, including doctoral programmes such as the Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) and Doctorate in Computer Science, as well as Master's and Bachelor's pathways, postgraduate diplomas, and professional certifications designed for workplace impact. Its academic offerings span management, computer science, animation and design, and education, with an emphasis on practical knowledge, applied learning, and professional development.

Atifa Akhtar

European Institute of Management and Technology

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EIMT Expands Global Graduation Ceremonies with Upcoming Singapore and Dubai Events News Provided By European Institute of Management and Technology (EIMT) October 19, 2026, 06:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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