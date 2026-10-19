Pezeshkian Backs Defense Minister Nominee Amid US Assassination Claims
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed hope that defense minister nominee Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi will remain safe, alleging that the US has placed him on an “assassination list.”
Pezeshkian made the comments in a virtual address to parliament on Sunday as lawmakers reviewed Akhlaqi's nomination, according to reports.
The Iranian president highlighted that the nominee is already subject to US sanctions and claimed that he faces an additional threat from Washington.
Pezeshkian said he hoped Akhlaqi would “take care of himself” and, with backing from Iran's institutions, “remain alive” while continuing efforts to enhance the country's defense capabilities.
He also called on lawmakers to give the nominee a strong vote of confidence, emphasizing that Akhlaqi has support throughout Iran's military and security establishment, including the regular army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the defense ministry.
Akhlaqi has held senior positions within Iran's defense sector for many years. His previous roles include leading the Aerospace Industries Organization and the Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group (SBIG), an entity associated with Iran's ballistic missile program.
Washington has imposed sanctions on Akhlaqi over his alleged involvement in activities related to Iran's missile development.
His nomination follows the death of former Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran earlier this year.
Pezeshkian made the comments in a virtual address to parliament on Sunday as lawmakers reviewed Akhlaqi's nomination, according to reports.
The Iranian president highlighted that the nominee is already subject to US sanctions and claimed that he faces an additional threat from Washington.
Pezeshkian said he hoped Akhlaqi would “take care of himself” and, with backing from Iran's institutions, “remain alive” while continuing efforts to enhance the country's defense capabilities.
He also called on lawmakers to give the nominee a strong vote of confidence, emphasizing that Akhlaqi has support throughout Iran's military and security establishment, including the regular army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the defense ministry.
Akhlaqi has held senior positions within Iran's defense sector for many years. His previous roles include leading the Aerospace Industries Organization and the Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group (SBIG), an entity associated with Iran's ballistic missile program.
Washington has imposed sanctions on Akhlaqi over his alleged involvement in activities related to Iran's missile development.
His nomination follows the death of former Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran earlier this year.
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