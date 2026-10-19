TN Flags 778 Omnibuses For Violations Amid Festival Travel Rush

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's Transport Department has issued inspection reports and electronic challans to 778 omnibuses after detecting violations during a statewide enforcement drive launched following complaints of excessive fares during the Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami holiday period.

The department said officials inspected 4,233 omnibuses across the state between October 15 and 17. Of these, 778 were found to have violated regulations, prompting enforcement action against the operators concerned.

The inspections come amid the festival holiday rush, with passengers leaving Chennai for their hometowns and destinations across other districts of Tamil Nadu.

The concentration of travel around the holidays has increased demand for seats on services connecting the capital with the rest of the state. For many passengers travelling to celebrate with their families, securing a seat during the peak departure period is a major concern. Omnibuses form part of the transport network serving this seasonal movement, alongside government buses and trains.

According to a Transport Department statement, the enforcement exercise was undertaken on the instructions of Transport Minister Vijay Thamizhan Parthipan after complaints that some omnibus operators were collecting excessive fares.

Teams comprising Regional Transport Officers and Motor Vehicle Inspectors have been carrying out intensive checks across Tamil Nadu as part of the operation. The department said inspection reports and e-challans were issued wherever violations were detected, and appropriate action was initiated.

However, the statement did not provide a detailed breakdown of the offences or specify how many of the 778 buses were booked specifically for overcharging. It also did not disclose the total penalties imposed or indicate whether passengers had received refunds in cases involving complaints about fares.

The figures show that more than 18 per cent of the buses inspected during the three days were cited for violations. The department's statement described the checks as part of its response to complaints received during the festival travel season.

The holiday exodus from Chennai has placed the spotlight on fares charged when demand rises sharply, particularly on routes linking the city with district headquarters and other hometown destinations.

With the festival travel period continuing, the enforcement drive brings scrutiny to private bus operations at a time when large numbers of passengers depend on available services to complete their journeys and join family celebrations across Tamil Nadu.