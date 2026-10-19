Japan Prepares Mission to Collect Samples from Martian Moon
(MENAFN) Japan is preparing to launch a pioneering space mission on Tuesday aimed at collecting material from one of Mars' moons and transporting it back to Earth, according to reports.
The Martian Moons eXploration mission, known as MMX, is scheduled to take off from Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan, with the launch planned from the Tanegashima Space Center aboard an H3 rocket.
The project aims to achieve a global first by landing on Phobos, one of Mars' two moons, gathering samples from its surface and returning them to Earth for further examination.
Led by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the mission consists of three modules developed at a total cost of 55.3 billion yen, equivalent to approximately $350 million.
Its exploration module is equipped with sampling technology, a range of scientific observation instruments and two ultra-high-definition cameras to support research activities.
The spacecraft is expected to arrive in the vicinity of Mars roughly one year after launch, after which it will carry out observations for approximately three years.
The return module is anticipated to bring the collected material back to Earth during the Japanese fiscal year ending in March 2032.
The Martian Moons eXploration mission, known as MMX, is scheduled to take off from Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan, with the launch planned from the Tanegashima Space Center aboard an H3 rocket.
The project aims to achieve a global first by landing on Phobos, one of Mars' two moons, gathering samples from its surface and returning them to Earth for further examination.
Led by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the mission consists of three modules developed at a total cost of 55.3 billion yen, equivalent to approximately $350 million.
Its exploration module is equipped with sampling technology, a range of scientific observation instruments and two ultra-high-definition cameras to support research activities.
The spacecraft is expected to arrive in the vicinity of Mars roughly one year after launch, after which it will carry out observations for approximately three years.
The return module is anticipated to bring the collected material back to Earth during the Japanese fiscal year ending in March 2032.
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