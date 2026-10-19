Macron Visits Kuwait to Strengthen Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Kuwait on Monday for high-level discussions with the country's leadership, according to reports.
Macron will be accompanied by an official delegation and is scheduled to meet Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for formal talks during his visit.
The trip coincides with the sixty-fifth anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Kuwait, which the two countries are commemorating this year.
The visit marks Macron's first trip to Kuwait since becoming president and the first visit by a French president since Nicolas Sarkozy traveled to the Gulf country in February 2009.
The upcoming meeting follows Sheikh Meshal's visit to France in July 2025, when he met with Macron and extended an invitation for the French leader to visit Kuwait in 2026 as part of the anniversary celebrations.
During their discussions in Paris, both sides agreed to expand bilateral cooperation across several sectors, including defense, investment, energy and culture.
Macron will be accompanied by an official delegation and is scheduled to meet Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for formal talks during his visit.
The trip coincides with the sixty-fifth anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Kuwait, which the two countries are commemorating this year.
The visit marks Macron's first trip to Kuwait since becoming president and the first visit by a French president since Nicolas Sarkozy traveled to the Gulf country in February 2009.
The upcoming meeting follows Sheikh Meshal's visit to France in July 2025, when he met with Macron and extended an invitation for the French leader to visit Kuwait in 2026 as part of the anniversary celebrations.
During their discussions in Paris, both sides agreed to expand bilateral cooperation across several sectors, including defense, investment, energy and culture.
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