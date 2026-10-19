Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 42
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Treasury shares before start of programme
|55.109
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement
|8,280
|263.34
|2,180,477
|Monday, 5 October 2026
|90
|236.00
|21,240
|Tuesday, 6 October 2026
|100
|230.00
|23,000
|Wednesday, 7 October 2026
|100
|225.00
|22,500
|Thursday, 8 October 2026
|120
|224.00
|26,880
|Friday, 9 October 2026
|120
|222.67
|26,720
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions
|8,810
|261.16
|2,300,818
With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 63,919 shares, corresponding to 3.38% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.
Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117
Appendix
Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time – GMT
|Time – CET
|30
|234
|XCSE
|20261012 08:07:38.787460 +0100s
|20261012 9:07:38.787460
|20
|242
|XCSE
|20261012 09:19:39.600372 +0100s
|20261012 10:19:39.600372
|30
|236
|XCSE
|20261012 11:54:17.119897 +0100s
|20261012 12:54:17.119897
|2
|230
|XCSE
|20261012 14:31:19.508892 +0100s
|20261012 15:31:19.508892
|2
|230
|XCSE
|20261012 14:31:20.679651 +0100s
|20261012 15:31:20.679651
|2
|230
|XCSE
|20261012 14:55:27.063325 +0100s
|20261012 15:55:27.063325
|2
|230
|XCSE
|20261012 15:11:52.863679 +0100s
|20261012 16:11:52.863679
|2
|230
|XCSE
|20261012 15:26:26.696635 +0100s
|20261012 16:26:26.696635
|50
|230
|XCSE
|20261013 12:17:23.341595 +0100s
|20261013 13:17:23.341595
|50
|230
|XCSE
|20261013 12:18:28.280544 +0100s
|20261013 13:18:28.280544
|50
|224
|XCSE
|20261014 09:38:53.421326 +0100s
|20261014 10:38:53.421326
|50
|226
|XCSE
|20261014 12:06:32.800848 +0100s
|20261014 13:06:32.800848
|60
|224
|XCSE
|20261015 11:52:14.794361 +0100s
|20261015 12:52:14.794361
|41
|224
|XCSE
|20261015 13:52:57.883801 +0100s
|20261015 14:52:57.883801
|5
|224
|XCSE
|20261015 13:52:57.883801 +0100s
|20261015 14:52:57.883801
|2
|224
|XCSE
|20261015 13:52:57.903101 +0100s
|20261015 14:52:57.903101
|12
|224
|XCSE
|20261015 13:53:14.419425 +0100s
|20261015 14:53:14.419425
|80
|224
|XCSE
|20261016 11:22:01.121878 +0100s
|20261016 12:22:01.121878
|2
|220
|XCSE
|20261016 15:13:13.425239 +0100s
|20261016 16:13:13.425239
|38
|220
|XCSE
|20261016 15:26:16.762027 +0100s
|20261016 16:26:16.762027
This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachment
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Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 34 - share buy back week 42
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