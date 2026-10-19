Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 42

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital. Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme. The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S' internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information. The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 8,280 263.34 2,180,477 Monday, 5 October 2026 90 236.00 21,240 Tuesday, 6 October 2026 100 230.00 23,000 Wednesday, 7 October 2026 100 225.00 22,500 Thursday, 8 October 2026 120 224.00 26,880 Friday, 9 October 2026 120 222.67 26,720 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 8,810 261.16 2,300,818

With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 63,919 shares, corresponding to 3.38% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 30 234 XCSE 20261012 08:07:38.787460 +0100s 20261012 9:07:38.787460 20 242 XCSE 20261012 09:19:39.600372 +0100s 20261012 10:19:39.600372 30 236 XCSE 20261012 11:54:17.119897 +0100s 20261012 12:54:17.119897 2 230 XCSE 20261012 14:31:19.508892 +0100s 20261012 15:31:19.508892 2 230 XCSE 20261012 14:31:20.679651 +0100s 20261012 15:31:20.679651 2 230 XCSE 20261012 14:55:27.063325 +0100s 20261012 15:55:27.063325 2 230 XCSE 20261012 15:11:52.863679 +0100s 20261012 16:11:52.863679 2 230 XCSE 20261012 15:26:26.696635 +0100s 20261012 16:26:26.696635 50 230 XCSE 20261013 12:17:23.341595 +0100s 20261013 13:17:23.341595 50 230 XCSE 20261013 12:18:28.280544 +0100s 20261013 13:18:28.280544 50 224 XCSE 20261014 09:38:53.421326 +0100s 20261014 10:38:53.421326 50 226 XCSE 20261014 12:06:32.800848 +0100s 20261014 13:06:32.800848 60 224 XCSE 20261015 11:52:14.794361 +0100s 20261015 12:52:14.794361 41 224 XCSE 20261015 13:52:57.883801 +0100s 20261015 14:52:57.883801 5 224 XCSE 20261015 13:52:57.883801 +0100s 20261015 14:52:57.883801 2 224 XCSE 20261015 13:52:57.903101 +0100s 20261015 14:52:57.903101 12 224 XCSE 20261015 13:53:14.419425 +0100s 20261015 14:53:14.419425 80 224 XCSE 20261016 11:22:01.121878 +0100s 20261016 12:22:01.121878 2 220 XCSE 20261016 15:13:13.425239 +0100s 20261016 16:13:13.425239 38 220 XCSE 20261016 15:26:16.762027 +0100s 20261016 16:26:16.762027

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 34 - share buy back week 42