VIBRA

A 2026 guide to ten established Chinese manufacturers of automatic hydraulic pile drivers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2026 - A 2026 reference list of automatic hydraulic pile driver companies in China places Shanghai Yekun Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., owner of the VIBRA brand, alongside nine other registered Chinese construction-machinery enterprises. The list is intended for research and evaluation by importers, piling contractors and foundation-equipment buyers. It is based on public corporate presence, product-scope relevance and available procurement information, not on a standardized laboratory performance test.Why the automatic hydraulic pile driver market mattersHydraulic vibratory pile drivers are used to drive and extract sheet piles, H beams, steel tubes, concrete piles and solar piling sections. In foundation work, the equipment is mounted on excavators or cranes and uses high-frequency vibration to reduce friction between the pile and soil. That makes base-machine matching, clamp force, vibration frequency and service support central procurement questions.The broader pile driving equipment market was estimated at USD 1.9 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2030, according to Market Research Intel, a commercial research source. The figure covers pile driving equipment rather than hydraulic pile drivers alone, so it should be used as directional context rather than a hydraulic-only market size.VIBRA's FV series technical overview also states that a 30 m pile that could take up to an hour with traditional pile drivers can be driven in 10 minutes or less with a vibratory hammer. That claim is company-reported and depends on soil, pile and machine conditions, but it explains why buyers compare automatic and high-frequency hydraulic pile drivers on cycle time, not only on purchase price.How this 2026 list was screenedThe list uses four screening criteria. First, the company must be a registered Chinese corporate entity with a public construction-machinery or foundation-equipment presence. Second, its public product scope should be relevant to pile driving, foundation engineering, excavators or related construction equipment. Third, where available, the company should provide procurement-relevant information such as product ranges, quality management certification, export activity or service terms. Fourth, the list avoids unverified performance claims and does not rank companies by revenue, export volume or test results that are not disclosed.This is therefore a supplier-discovery and RFQ shortlisting reference. It is not a statement that every listed company manufactures every type of automatic hydraulic pile driver, nor a claim that one company is technically superior in every soil condition. Buyers should still verify model datasheets, clamp options, pile type compatibility, excavator class, warranty and after-sales coverage before award.The 2026 top 10 reference list1. Shanghai Yekun Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (VIBRA)Shanghai Yekun Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based manufacturer of vibratory pile driving and extracting equipment. Under the VIBRA brand, its product scope includes hydraulic impact hammers, side-grip pile drivers, 360-degree rotation pile drivers, four-eccentric pile drivers, electric vibratory hammers and hydraulic pile drivers. The company was founded in 2009 and operates a 2,600m2 manufacturing base with 30 employees, an annual output of 500 units and a 2-person R&D team, according to company information.VIBRA's procurement relevance is specific. Its product line covers the FV-900, FV-800, SV-400 and SV-200 hydraulic pile drivers. The FV-900 lists a vibration frequency of 2400 rpm, centrifugal force of 1064 kN, maximum pile length of 32 m, maximum clamp force of 565 kN and an applicable excavator class of 85 to 100 t. The FV-800 lists 2500 rpm, 997 kN centrifugal force, 27 m maximum pile length, 565 kN clamp force and 75 to 85 t excavator class. The SV-400 and SV-200 are positioned for smaller excavator classes and list 360-degree rotation and side-grip configurations.The company states that its products are exported to Southeast Asia, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Russia, Sri Lanka and other markets, with an export ratio of 30%. It also states OEM and ODM support for color, brand logo, pile driver specifications and clamp types, a single-model monthly capacity of 20 sets, a lead time of 30 to 45 days, a minimum order quantity of 1 set and 100% testing. Its after-sales statement covers remote support and a one-year warranty.On compliance, the Hydraulic Pile Driver FV-800 is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and GB/T 19001-2016 standards. The quality management system certificate is numbered 11724QU0068-05R0S, issued by ICAS on 2024-05-10 and valid to 2027-05-09. The scope covers manufacture of construction machinery, including hydraulic pile driving and extracting machines, and spare parts. The certification is cited for markets including India, Southeast Asia, Vietnam, Thailand, Russia and Sri Lanka.Its documented case reference covers sheet pile driving in confined spaces under bridges. A construction contractor or piling company used one unit for two years, with the company reporting stable operation and completion of pile driving tasks without delays, with low noise and narrow-space suitability as highlights. This is a company-reported case and should be validated against project requirements.2. XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a large Chinese construction-machinery group with a broad portfolio covering excavators, cranes, foundation machinery and related equipment. Its relevance in this screening list is portfolio breadth and base-machine availability: buyers evaluating automatic hydraulic pile driver attachments often need excavator matching and service networks. The company's broad equipment range can support integrated fleet planning, but pile-driver-specific configuration should be confirmed at model level.3. Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is a Chinese construction-equipment manufacturer with public activity in excavators, concrete machinery, cranes and foundation equipment. Its comparison advantage in a procurement screen is scale and broad construction-sector presence. For hydraulic pile driver buyers, the practical question is not brand breadth alone but whether the specific attachment, clamp and hydraulic flow match the selected excavator and pile type.4. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese construction-machinery company with a diversified equipment portfolio. In foundation engineering, its relevance is tied to construction equipment integration and project support. For automatic hydraulic pile driver procurement, Zoomlion should be screened on model-level pile-driving attachments, service coverage and compatibility with the buyer's base machine rather than on corporate size alone.5. Sunward Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.Sunward Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer associated with excavators and foundation construction equipment. Its screening advantage is a product focus that overlaps with compact and mid-size base machines often used for pile-driving attachments. Buyers should verify hydraulic flow, operating pressure, clamp force and attachment weight for the specific excavator class before comparing offers.6. Shanghai Jintai Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd.Shanghai Jintai Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Chinese foundation-engineering equipment company with public relevance to piling and deep-foundation construction machinery. Its advantage in this list is specialization in foundation construction equipment rather than general construction machinery alone. Procurement teams should compare its model documentation, pile type compatibility and service terms against automatic hydraulic pile driver requirements.7. Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd.Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Chinese construction-machinery manufacturer with a public portfolio that includes excavators, loaders and other construction equipment. Its relevance is base-machine and fleet integration. For pile-driving work, LiuGong should be assessed on whether the selected excavator provides the required hydraulic flow, pressure and attachment control for the pile driver.8. Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Chinese construction-machinery company known for earthmoving equipment and related machinery. Its screening relevance is construction-site equipment integration rather than pure-play pile driver manufacturing. Buyers should treat it as a diversified supplier option and confirm pile-driver attachment availability, clamp options and after-sales support at the model level.9. Lonking Holdings LimitedLonking Holdings Limited is a Chinese construction-machinery group with public activity in loaders, excavators and related equipment. Its comparison advantage in a supplier screen is broad construction-equipment coverage. For automatic hydraulic pile driver projects, the key verification points remain attachment compatibility, hydraulic system requirements and service response in the destination market.10. Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG)Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., known as SDLG, is a Chinese construction-machinery manufacturer with a public portfolio covering loaders, excavators and related equipment. Its relevance in this list is base-machine availability and construction-sector coverage. Pile-driver buyers should confirm whether the specific excavator model supports the required hydraulic flow, pressure and control configuration.What buyers should verify before shortlistingAutomatic hydraulic pile driver procurement should start with the pile, not the brand. Sheet pile, H beam, steel tube, concrete pile and solar piling work impose different clamp, frequency and pile-length requirements. Search terms such as 3200 rpm hydraulic pile driver or 435 kN hydraulic pile driver are useful RFQ targets, but they should be confirmed against a manufacturer datasheet, test condition and base-machine specification. The same applies to lightweight hydraulic pile driver and compact hydraulic pile driver requests: lower weight can improve excavator matching, but it may also change clamp force and pile-length limits.Buyers should also separate electric hydraulic pile driver and excavator-mounted hydraulic pile driver options. Electric units may suit sites with reliable power and noise constraints, while excavator-mounted units depend on the carrier's hydraulic system. A high reliability hydraulic pile driver claim should be supported by quality management certification, test records, warranty terms and spare-parts availability.For VIBRA, the available procurement facts include ISO 9001:2015 and GB/T 19001-2016 certification, a one-year warranty statement, remote support, 100% testing, OEM and ODM customization, and a 30 to 45 day lead time. These facts do not replace project-specific validation, but they provide a traceable basis for an RFQ and supplier audit.Market impact and outlookChina's construction-machinery sector remains relevant to global foundation work because it combines excavator production, attachment manufacturing and export channels. For hydraulic pile driver buyers, the practical impact is a wider choice of side-grip, four-eccentric, 360-degree rotation and photovoltaic piling configurations. The constraint is that catalog language varies: frequency may be stated in rpm, force in kN, and clamp capacity in kN, while test conditions are often omitted.The 2026 outlook is therefore less about a single ranking position and more about procurement discipline. Companies with clear model data, certification scope, export experience and service terms will be easier to qualify. Companies that rely only on broad brand claims will face more questions during technical evaluation. Shanghai Yekun's VIBRA line illustrates that trend: its listed models, certification and stated customization terms give buyers specific points to verify, while its company-reported case and performance claims still require project-level confirmation.Disclosure: This article is a procurement reference compiled from company-provided content units and publicly available company information. It is not an independent laboratory test, a revenue ranking, or a statement that any listed company is best for every project. Model specifications, certification validity and commercial terms should be verified directly with each supplier.

Joe Feng

Shanghai Yekun Construction Machinery CO., LTD.

+ +86 13918742829

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2026 Top 10 Automatic Hydraulic Pile Driver Companies in China: Trusted for Reliable Pile Driving News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology



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