Ramdas Athawale Condemns Attack On Tiger Shroff, Says Such Incidents In Mumbai 'Not Right'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday condemned the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, describing such attacks as completely unacceptable and urging people not to politicise the matter.

Speaking to IANS, Athawale said Shroff, son of actor Jackie Shroff, was an actor and athlete who had gone to play football when three unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at his vehicle. He said the actor escaped unhurt, while his caretaker and driver sustained injuries.

"Tiger Shroff, who is Jackie Shroff's son, is an actor and an athlete. When they went to play football, three unidentified people came and fired at their vehicle. Nothing happened to him, though the driver sustained injuries but was not seriously hurt. However, this is not a good thing. I feel that such attacks happening in Mumbai are not right," Athawale said.

He added that Maharashtra Chief Minister had issued instructions to apprehend those responsible and expressed confidence that the accused would be arrested.

"The commitment of our government is to ensure that those who carried out this attack are caught. There is no need to politicise this issue," he said.

Athawale further said that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were behind such incidents and claimed that the attack was linked to Shroff's association with films featuring actor Salman Khan.

"The Bishnoi gang is constantly carrying out such attacks. Although Bishnoi is inside, his associates attacked him because he works in Salman Khan's films. I feel this is not right. Salman Khan is a big actor and has given work to many people. Carrying out such attacks in this manner is completely wrong," he added.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also condemned the incident, calling it extremely unfortunate and a matter of concern. He said the criminals involved must be apprehended and strict action taken against them.

"Yesterday, Tiger Shroff, a well-known Bollywood actor, was shot at, but he narrowly escaped unharmed. This is an extremely unfortunate incident and certainly a matter of concern. The criminals involved must be apprehended, and the government must ensure strict action against those responsible for the attack. The government will also make efforts to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future," he said.

BJP leader Ram Kadam said, "The attack on talented actor Tiger Shroff is highly condemnable. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, immediately spoke to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The attackers should be caught immediately. What was the reason behind the attack? Who are the masterminds behind threatening and terrifying actors? All these things will be investigated by the Mumbai Police. We will not tolerate this kind of attack. Whatever criminal elements are involved will be behind bars. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself immediately met Tiger Shroff on behalf of the government."

Congress leader Riyaz also condemned the attack, stressing the need to maintain peace and harmony and ensure security for people associated with the film industry.

"Bollywood is a symbol of great events, achievements and powerful messages. But now, Bollywood is under threat. The present Maharashtra government must take responsibility for this unwanted incident. Every actor and actress should receive protection and security and be able to carry out their professional activities without fear," he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Juhu Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing incident involving Shroff. His caretaker and driver, Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, sustained injuries in the incident.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Police are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the assailants and establish the roles of others suspected of involvement.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on October 18, when Shroff was returning by car after playing football. Two unidentified assailants opened fire at the vehicle with pistols, injuring Baloch. Another person in the area was also hit by a bullet, police said.

The FIR stated that 47-year-old Baloch had been working as Shroff's caretaker for the past 28 years and also drove for the actor whenever required.

On October 18, at around 7 p.m., Shroff and Baloch left the M.M. Matrix Gym in Santacruz West in a car and proceeded to the grounds of Jamnabai Narsee International School in Vile Parle West to play football. Police are continuing their investigation into the firing incident.