MP: Bhopal, Adjoining Districts On Alert As IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Rain

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 19 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department's Bhopal centre has issued a warning on Monday in several districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Ratangarh, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari and Orchha for thunderstorms with lightning and rain.

Rainfall intensity is expected to remain below 5 mm per hour, with a less than 30 per cent probability of cloud-to-ground lightning. The Meteorological Centre, Bhopal, has advised residents to remain cautious.

Possible impacts include waterlogging in low-lying and poorly drained urban areas, minor traffic disruptions due to reduced visibility, brief power interruptions from lightning strikes, and limited damage to weak or temporary structures, crops and plants.

Authorities have urged people to take shelter indoors or under strong cover during lightning activity, avoid standing under trees or in open fields, unplug electrical appliances, drive slowly in light rain, and exercise caution while moving through waterlogged stretches.

The advisory comes even as a few cities continue to grapple with the after-effects of a three-day-spell of intense monsoon showers that recently disrupted life across the city. Friday's sharp spike in rainfall triggered widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls and severe disruption of civic and medical services.

According to the regional Meteorological Office, Bhopal district received an estimated 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 11:30 a.m. on Friday (October 16) -- a sharp rise from about 35 mm on Thursday and 42 mm on Wednesday. Neighbouring districts such as Hoshangabad (nearly 78 mm on Thursday), Raisen and Vidisha also recorded moderate to heavy showers through the week.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation deployed suction trucks and portable pumps to clear water. The Mayor stated that all departments were on high alert with emergency protocols active, though continuous rainfall had slowed clearance efforts. Many residents preferred to stay indoors despite it being a working day.

Rainfall activity remained limited over most parts of the state. However, significant rainfall was reported from Guna, which received 115.6 mm during the previous 24 hours. Khandwa recorded 11.0 mm of rainfall, while Rajgarh received 3.0 mm. The remaining stations reported no rain.

Overall, the weather pattern over Madhya Pradesh was characterised by above-normal temperatures, high morning humidity, and isolated rainfall activity, particularly over the Guna region. The observations suggest warm and humid conditions prevailing across much of the state, with localised rain contributing to moisture levels in select districts.