Have Full Faith In Maha Police, Says Ravi Kishan On Tiger Shroff Firing Incident Demands Strict Punishment For Culprits

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) BJP MP Ravi Kishan has expressed concern over the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, calling it a matter of serious concern and expressing confidence in the Maharashtra Police investigation.

He also prayed for the actor's safety and well-being, urging the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Reacting to the incident, Kishan said,“This is a deeply concerning and tragic incident. It is currently under active investigation, and we have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. Tiger is an innocent man and a true gentleman. By the grace of Mata Rani, he is safe. I pray to Mahadev and Mata Rani to protect him and grant him good health. The Maharashtra government and police will ensure that the perpetrators are not spared, and we expect a swift investigation.”

Kishan also demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators

The incident reportedly took place on the evening of October 18 when Shroff was returning by car after playing football. According to the complaint, two unidentified assailants allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire using pistols, leaving the actor's caretaker and driver, Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, injured. Another person in the vicinity was also reportedly hit by a bullet.

Mumbai's Juhu Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing. The FIR has been filed under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

According to the complaint, Shroff and Baloch had left the M.M. Matrix Gym in Santacruz West at around 7 p.m. and proceeded to the grounds of Jamnabai Narsee International School in Vile Parle West to play football. The alleged shooting occurred as they were returning from the game.

As their car exited the school grounds and turned left, two unidentified men allegedly approached the vehicle from the front and its left side and opened fire. The suspects are believed to be between 20 and 25 years of age.

The sudden gunfire reportedly triggered panic in the area, forcing people nearby to run for safety. The complaint alleges that the attackers fired with the intention of killing Shroff and Baloch, who were inside the vehicle.

Baloch, 47, has reportedly been working as Shroff's caretaker for the past 28 years and also drives for the actor when required.

Police are investigating the case to identify and apprehend the alleged shooters and establish the roles of other suspected individuals. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.