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Fire Breaks Out At Anti-Drone Facility In Hyderabad, No Casualties

Fire Breaks Out At Anti-Drone Facility In Hyderabad, No Casualties


Date: 2026-10-19 02:15:31

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A fire broke out at an anti-drone testing and manufacturing facility belonging to Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad, officials said. Upon receiving the alert, three fire tenders were rushed to the location and successfully brought the blaze under control. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, according to a fire official in Hyderabad. The exact cause of the fire and the total extent of property damage and loss of assets are currently under investigation, officials added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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AsiaNet News

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