Firing On Tiger Shroff Creates 'Fear' In Industry: Ashoke Pandit

Filmmaker Condemns Attack, Cites 'Atmosphere of Fear'

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has condemned the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, saying it has created an“atmosphere of fear” in the film industry. He also called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Deputy Chief Ministers to take the matter seriously. While speaking to ANI, Pandit said the incident was a matter of serious concern as it involved a threat to someone's life. He also raised questions about how the actor escaped being shot at close range.

“Look, we are very concerned about this incident because it concerns someone's life. Three people came armed with weapons to a public place in broad daylight, opened fire, and left. Tiger Shroff was fortunate to have survived. The attackers fired at him from an extremely close range. From what I saw in the video, I feel that the person who fired at him from such close range may have had a gun that did not work, which is perhaps why the bullet was not fired. Otherwise, how could someone survive an attack from such close range?” he said.

Pandit, speaking on behalf of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the Directors' Association and the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), condemned the attack and raised concerns about the safety of people in the film industry.“In any case, on behalf of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the Directors' Association, and IMPPA, I condemn this attack. In fact, I condemn it on behalf of the entire film industry. There is no doubt that an atmosphere of fear has been created within our industry. As you mentioned, there was also a firing incident at Rohit Shetty's residence earlier. Every effort was made, and security was provided. But what is happening? These people are coming in broad daylight and opening fire without any fear,” he added.

Concerns Over Return to 80s-90s Era

The filmmaker also compared the situation to the gang-related incidents seen in Mumbai during the 1980s and 1990s. He urged the state leadership to take steps to prevent such incidents.“I feel that an atmosphere of fear is being deliberately created within our industry, reminiscent of the situation we witnessed back in the 1980s and 1990s. As someone who is part of the film industry and a citizen of this country, particularly of this city, I would like to say that it is extremely important to put an end to such forces. I am confident that the Mumbai Police is capable of handling this situation. Therefore, I appeal to our respected Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and the other Deputy Chief Ministers to take this matter seriously,” Pandit said.

Incident Details and Official Response

The firing took place on Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu area, where Tiger Shroff was reportedly leaving a football club in his car at around 7 pm. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, unidentified individuals opened fire, and the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries. Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident. The driver was reportedly hit by bullets.

Mumbai Police have registered a case against three unidentified individuals under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff's residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and assure the family of the state government's support. The actor's mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present. After meeting the actor, Shinde told reporters that Tiger had suffered injuries to his hand due to gunpowder and broken glass. He also said that five rounds had been fired and assured the family that the government would take steps to ensure their safety. Shinde condemned the attack and said that threats against public figures would not be tolerated. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)